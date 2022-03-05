Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Social distancing will be required. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a Bible Study at 6 p.m. Wednesday beginning with Proverbs.
The Golden Isles Women’s Connection will host its 16th annual conference Hope. Restore. Revive from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 12 at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. The speaker will be Allison Allen. Tickets are $35, which includes a boxed lunch. For details, visit giwc.info.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 at the church. The Ladies’ Ministry is hosting the event.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Peaches to Beaches yard sale, hosted by its Young Adults Group, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and 12 at the church. Donations of items to sell would be greatly appreciated as well. On March 20, the church will host Brunswick-based gospel quartet Isaiah 61. It is open to all but a love offering will be collected. For more information or to make a donation, call the church office at 912-265-3162.
Jekyll Island will host its annual Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. April 17 at Great Dunes Park on Jekyll Island. It is free and open to all.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 15 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick, will host a free concert featuring The Sound from 6 to 8 p.m. March 26 and at 10:30 a.m. March 27. There will also be finger food and drinks. All are welcome.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
The St. Simons Sacred Music Festival will be held at 5 p.m. March 25 and 26 at St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Drive, St. Simons Island. Craig Courtney will be the featured composer and conductor.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. The Sally Weston Hawie Exhibit and concert will be held at 5 p.m. March 13. A study of the Book of Isaiah will begin at 10 a.m. March 14. The Sally Weston Hawie Artist Series will begin at 5 p.m. April 3. Palm Sunday and Family Day, services will be held at 10:45 a.m. April 10. Maundy Thursday and a Last Supper Reenactment is set for April 14. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.