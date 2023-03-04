Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will have its 19th Men’s Day Program at 4:15 p.m. March 12. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Chris Moore of Emmanuel Empowerment Temple in Kingsland. The public is invited.
Arco Baptist Church, 3628 Treville Ave, Brunswick, will host its homecoming services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Bibleway International will host its annual Easter celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. April 8 at 2108 Lee St., Brunswick. There will be an egg hunt, face painting, sack races and egg coloring. Gift bags will also be distributed. Food will be served. The pastor is the Rev. Rosemary Woods. To register, email biblewayinternational@yahoo.com.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold service on on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center in Meridian at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
The First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick will hold a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. The sale will be located at the old Dan Vaden Dealership Garage, on the corner of Norwich and Gloucester. The sale will feature an assortment of items.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The minister is the Rev. Willie Downs.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 676 Myers Hill Road, Brunswick, will host a Men and Women’s Day program at 3 p.m. March 12. The speaker will be the Rev. Winifred Harrington, Ph.D.
St. Johns Baptist Church, 700 Jackson St., Darien, will celebrate the Rev. Priscilla Gardner’s 16th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest church will be True Foundation Bloodwashed Ministries with the Rev. Donnell Spaulding of Brunswick.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, will host a special concert at 4 p.m. March 18. The choirs from First Baptist and Frederica Baptist to join the St. Simons United Methodist Church choir for the special composer weekend, which will comprise a group of more than 60 voices for the performance. It is free and open to all.
Temple of Truth, 1103 K St., Brunswick, will host a free healthcare recovery seminar at 1 p.m. March 11. It is open to all.
Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will present “Circle of Trees” for children ages 8 through high school to help them nurture deep connections with trees, nature and all of earth’s living creatures. The program will be held on the first and third Sundays through May. The guest band will be the bluegrass group, the Garden Fresh Pickers. It is free but donations will be accepted to support One Hundred Miles. For details, contact John Cowlishaw at 248-891-4498 with questions or to sign up to perform.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Jerry Roe will lead the 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Lucas Ramirez will lead the 9 a.m. worship. At 7:30 p.m. March 13, the church will host the Notre Dame Men’s Glee Club. It is free. On March 19, the church will celebrate with a special service for Norma Lucas Day, followed by lunch. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.