Events and special services

Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Locally caught black sea bass may be back on the menu in the Golden Isles from November through April during calving season for North Atlantic right whales.