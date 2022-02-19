Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Social distancing will be required. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study, beginning with Proverbs.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Brunswick, will celebrate its 104th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme will be “104 Years Still Standing on Solid Rock.” The speaker will be the Rev. Ronald Jones of Warner Robins.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will host its church dedication service at noon Feb. 26.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host “Duo Arpeggione” in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Church sanctuary. Pianist Catherine Lan and cellist Claudio Jaffe will offer a recital by French Masters. The public is invited. The concer is free. A reception will follow the show.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Peaches to Beaches yard sale, hosted by its Young Adults Group, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and 12 at the church. Donations of items to sell would be greatly appreciated as well. For more information or to make a donation, call the church office at 912-265-3162.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism’s founder John Wesley and his time in the area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany Street, Brunswick, will host a free concert at 4 p.m. Feb. 20, which will celebrate the work of African American musicians and composers. It is sponsored by Glynn Episcopal Ministries.
The St. Simons Sacred Music Festival will be held at 5 p.m. March 25 and 26 at St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Drive, St. Simons Island. Craig Courtney will be the featured composer and conductor.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, will host the Gloriosa Trio at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The group includes a cello, violin and piano. It is free and open to all.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road. St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. The Pastor’s Bible Study is at 10 a.m. Mondays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Women’s Bible Study is at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and at 10 a.m. Wednesdays; Men’s Bible Study is 5:30 p.m. Mondays. The church will hold an Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. March 2. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.