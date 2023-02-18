Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will have its 19th Men’s Day Program at 4:15 p.m. March 12. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Chris Moore of Emmanuel Empowerment Temple in Kingsland. The public is invited.
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany Street, Brunswick, will celebrate Pastor Dewayne Attical’s 20th anniversary. The program will conclude at 10 a.m. Feb. 19 with Rev. Johnny Wrice as the guest speaker. The church will celebrate Black History at 10 a.m. Feb. 26. The youth choir will perform under the direction of Lathyrell Howard and the Glory Girls Praise Dance Team under the direction of Katrina Howard. LaVerne Cooper will be the speaker.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
The Council of Catholic Women will host its 31st Annual International Food Tasters Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at St. Francis Xavier’s Xavier Hall, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick. More than 50 cooks will share food from multiple countries. Pre-event tickets are $7 for 10 tastes. Tickets are $10 at the door. For ticket information, contact Rose Browning at 912-270-7176.
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host author Carl McColman who will present a program titled, “Mystical Wisdom, Contemplative Practice: Insights from the Christian Mystics for Spiritual Living Today” at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in the parish hall of the church. It is free and open to all.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold service on on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center in Meridian at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will host a celebration of its 105th church anniversary through Feb. 19. At 10 a.m. Feb. 19, the guest will be the Rev. Aubrey Randall and Mount Orum Baptist Church of Waverly. The theme is “All Glory and Praise to God for 105 Years of Service.” It is open to all.
The First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick will hold a garage sale from 4 to 8 p.m. March 4 during First Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon March 5. The sale will be located at the old Dan Vaden Dealership Garage, on the corner of Norwich and Gloucester. The sale will feature an assortment of items.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Glynn Episcopal Ministries at St. Athanasius Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick will host the second Power of Music Classical Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will feature contralto Jacquelyn Hamilton, tenor Jackson Hamilton and pianist Dr. Michael Braz. Some selections to be performed by the vocalists include compositions by Strauss, Burleigh, Menken, Scarlatti and Mendelssohn. This is a free public concert with a Meet the Artist Reception after performance. There is no admission fee, but love donations will be welcomed during the concert to commission the next annual concert.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The minister is the Rev. Willie Downs.
Golden Isles Church, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host musical group The Shepherds at 6 p.m. Feb. 26. It is free and open to all. There will also be an Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. It will be free, aside from food and vendor booths. There will be activities for children, face painting and Kona Ice.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will host a farewell celebration for the Rev. L. Carl Brown Jr. at 11 a.m. Feb. 26. The speaker will be the Rev. Robert Marshall of Chicago.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, Albany and Monck Streets Brunswick, will host Jason Vaughn, Ph.D., local educator and football coach of the late Ahmaud Arbery as the featured speaker for Coffee & Chat at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in the parish hall. Vaughn is a social activist who co-founded the 2.23 Foundation, a platform that addresses issues of racial injustice and equity for all. He will lead a discussion about a commitment to civility, equity and justice in our daily lives. This presentation is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
St. Marks Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parish hall of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. Pre-purchased tickets are $10 each and are $12 at the door. For details, visit saintmarksepiscopal.com.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will present a live portrayal of the Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. Feb. 24. It will be shared by the St. William’s Youth Group, Catholics in Action (C.I.A.). There will be a 6 p.m. dinner. For more information, call 912-638-2651 or PowerNancy@comcast.net.
Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will present “Circle of Trees” for children ages 8 through high school to help them nurture deep connections with trees, nature and all of earth’s living creatures. The program will be held on the first and third Sundays through May. The church will also host a coffee house/open mic night from 7 to 9 p.m. today. The guest band will be the bluegrass group, the Garden Fresh Pickers. It is free but donations will be accepted to support One Hundred Miles. For details, contact John Cowlishaw at 248-891-4498 with questions or to sign up to perform.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Jerry Roe will lead the 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Lucas Ramirez will lead the 9 a.m. worship. The Ash Wednesday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22. At 7:30 p.m. March 13, the church will host the Notre Dame Men’s Glee Club.