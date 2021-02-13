Events and special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue its social distanced, drive-up services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Worshipers can remain in their cars listening to the service via FM 91.5. For details, visit fortfrederica.org.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study from the book of John at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service with the theme of “Lessons from Pilgrams,” from Ezra 8. There will also be a 5 p.m. Sunday evening fellowship meeting. At 7 p.m. Wednesday evening services will continue with the book of Daniel. A men’s breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 13. A ladies’ class with a fashion show will follow at 2 p.m. Feb. 13. For more information, call 912-265-1988 or visit www.goldenisleschristianchurch.com.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will hold its Ash Wednesday service with the Rev. Kay Yates from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the breezeway between the fellowship hall and main church building. Ash packets will also be provided for families who are distancing. For more information, email Janice Kirkendall at stjamesbrunswick@comcast.net.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.