Events and
special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a Facilitated Walk at the Christ Church Labyrinth. Facilitated Walks at the Christ Church Labyrinth will be at 2 p.m. today. It is free and open to all. Contact Randy Siegel at link2randy@gmail.com for more information. For more information on labyrinths and the Labyrinth at Christ Church, visit ccfssi.org/labyrinth.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold services on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, will host its February Wednesday Winter Series. It will begin Feb. 1 with Jen Tacbas with Great Books for Kids; Feb. 8 will host Jon Stevenson who will discuss conservation in Malawi, Africa; Carol Ann Wages will share images from nature on Jekyll Island on Feb. 15; and Chef Francisco Jimenez will discuss his career and answer questions. All sessions are from 10 to 11 a.m. in the mission parlor. All are welcome.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its monthly Coffee & Chat at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the parish hall. It will feature the NAACP Brunswick Chapter president, Sharon Blue Lee. The presentation will be about the progress and challenges related to the initiatives of the NAACP. Opportunities to engage with future NAACP community programs will be discussed. Coffee and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, will host the annual St. Simons Sacred Music Festival Feb. 3 and 4. The non-denominational event is open to all singers. The goal is to introduce new music to the worship community. At 5 p.m. Feb. 4, Randall Stroope will lead the festival honor choir in “Sing for Community, Sing for Peace.” It is free but donations are encouraged.
Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will present “Circle of Trees” for children ages 8 through high school to help them nurture deep connections with trees, nature and all of earth’s living creatures. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 5 and continue on the first and third Sundays through May. For more information, contact echstevenson@gmail.com.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Jerry Roe will lead the 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Lucas Ramirez will lead the 9 a.m. worship. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.