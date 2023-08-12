Faith Chapel on Jekyll Island has featured an “eclectic” mix of denominational ministers in the pulpit since its construction in 1904.
“It was the house of worship for the Jekyll Island Club members and sometimes the employees and servants that lived here on the island,” said Tom Alexander, director of historic resources for the Jekyll Island Authority.
The chapel itself was nondenominational — never consecrated by any denomination or faith tradition. Services during the Club Era, 1888-1948, typically followed Episcopal, Methodist and Presbyterian practices. Club documents do mention some Baptist guest ministers as well.
Christophe DuBignon bought the island in 1792 as a refuge after fleeing the French Revolution. The DuBignon family used it later as a hunting club, but in 1886 the island was purchased by a collection of millionaires from the U.S. and elsewhere. They named themselves the Jekyll Island Club. Over the next two years, they financed the construction of a massive retreat for a select few of the wealthiest people.
At the Jekyll Island Club’s height, its members represented a sixth of the world’s wealth and featured such names as William Rockefeller, Joseph Pulitzer, JP Morgan and Marshall Field.
The club was only active from January to March every year when the club members fled the chilly New England winters, Alexander said. In the off season, however, servants and club employees used it.
“Those three months were a bustle of activity with all those very, very wealthy people here,” Alexander said.
Faith Chapel had no permanent minister, instead being staffed by a guest minister invited by a club member.
Documentation of the old club’s activities includes some references to guest ministers. One was the only honorary member of the club, Rev. Charles Parkhurst, a Presbyterian minister from New York. As an honorary member from 1894-1909, he didn’t pay dues.
He likely met someone of consequence in the club via his role as president of the Society for the Prevention of Crime in New York City, which opposed the likes of Tammany Hall, a corrupt political organization that had substantial influence in much of the city’s affairs. Parkhurst himself was a celebrated adversary of the group, Alexander said.
“He was an outspoken advocate against vice and corruption generally,” Alexander added.
Of note are the building’s two stained glass windows, both crafted by Tiffany Studios of New York.
One is a take on The Adoration of the Christ Child, a 17th-century painting by Dutch artist Gerard van Honthorst. The Adoration window was designed by Bateman Armstrong and Helen Armstrong in 1904 — an original feature of the building — and depicts the Epiphany. The second is a little more obscure, but Louis Comfort Tiffany, the founder of Tiffany Studios, designed it personally. It wasn’t installed until 1921.
“There’s no official interpretation of the window from Tiffany,” Alexander said. “Some say it’s King David naming a successor. Some say it’s David telling the Levites to form a choir,” which is referenced in a verse in the book of 1 Chronicles in the Bible.
“There is no official interpretation,” he continued. “Strangely enough, a lot of the documentation relating to the Tiffany window didn’t survive as to any kind of conversation or proposal of what they were looking for.”
The JIA recently had some preservation work done on the 1921 window, and it’s slated to be reinstalled soon, he said.
Some astute readers might note that the club was started in 1888, but Faith Chapel wasn’t finished until 1904. The club didn’t go without religious services for 16 years, Alexander explained.
“Union Chapel preceded it,” he said. “It was constructed when the club was (built).”
In those 16 years, the club outgrew the old Union Chapel and had it moved to the section of the island where the African American employees lived. They used it for many years, he said.
“Even though the club was pretty eclectic in their thinking, they still adhered to those Jim Crowe era segregation laws that were on the books back then,” Alexander said.
Today, Faith Chapel is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 10 a.m. to noon, anyone is welcome to use the chapel as a place of meditation, reflection or prayer for no cost. From noon to 5 p.m., the club offers a guided tour and does charge a fee. The chapel tour is included in landmark and cottage tours, however.
The Rev. Buzz Yarborough, pastor of St. Richard Episcopal Church on Jekyll Island, holds a prayer service on the last Sunday of every month, as well as a Christmas and Easter service.
For more information, visit jekyllisland.com/history/sites/faith-chapel.