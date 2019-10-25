Fair to return to Isles

Like all granddaddies, Steven Floyd absolutely adores his granddaughter, Rainbow. And it’s his mission to make sure she’s always safe and secure, while making a lot of special memories.
That’s why Floyd is always willing to work hard with the Exchange Club to bring in the annual fair. The longtime member and the crew of volunteers spend countless hours each year planning and staging the event. But for each of them — it is completely worth the effort.
“It is a million dollar event that we put on for a week here. The nice thing is everything we make off it stays right here in Glynn County,” he said.
“Nobody in Exchange Club gets a paycheck but every one of us in club — and we have 80 members — spends between 40 to 60 hours a piece out here for the fair. George Barnhill is our president this year and he’s done a really great job with it. It’s his fair this year.”
Each year, the organization hopes to make the event bigger and better. And now, returning for its 68th year, Floyd feels the fair will certainly live up to those high expectations.
This year’s Exchange Club Fair will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday and run through Saturday. It will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. daily through Friday and from 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.
“This will be our 68th year. It began many, many years ago when the club took it on as a community involvement project. Modern Midways is our carnival, and they provide the rides. We will have approximately 40 rides out there this year,” he said.
“We also have have Sam Path’s Petting Zoo with all kinds of animals for the kids to enjoy. There’s everything from camels to lemurs to monkeys to Scottish Highland cows. Gabby the monkey will be back too ... she’s seven now, the same age as my granddaughter. When she first came, she was a tiny monkey and could sit in my hand.”
Another big draw with a farmland feel — Rosaires’ Racing Pigs.
“We’ve had them on and off throughout the years. It’s a wonderful show ... just great entertainment.”
The community itself is also on display. The annual flower show, hosted by area garden clubs, displays the work of members as well as that of the public. School children’s artwork is displayed throughout the exhibition hall.
“There’s a ton of art work. My granddaughter’s was there ... she had to make sure to show me. But there’s a ton of it from the kids there. They’re so proud of it,” he said.
Making children smile is a priority for the club. Each year, they invite groups of children out before opening doors to the public.
“We open for over 1,500 kindergarteners in the Glynn County School System and McIntosh, with some of the private schools too. We call that our Sunshine Festival. Then we open it up on another day for children with special needs. The looks on their faces ... it’s just incredible,” he said.
“That’s what we’re about ... the kids. Our national project is child abuse prevention and we do a lot of community service work with that. At Christmas, we give away a ton of bikes through the school system. We want the children in Glynn County to have good memories and grow up to be good citizens. We want to do our part as best we can.”
Pre-sale tickets are currently available. An arm band that allows access to all the rides is $20. Those are available at Parker’s, United Community Bank, McKinna Auto Sales and the Exchange Club’s website, www.exchangeclubofbrunswick.org, through Monday evening. When the fair opens, prices will vary, depending upon day.