Fear is one of the most crippling emotions that we face as humans. It tends to easily distort our focus and cause us to lose perspective. In moments of doubt and anxiety, it seems as if everything else fades away and all we can see is our “big ole fear.” I know I have had moments where I felt paralyzed and overwhelmed by the giant of FEAR.

I have often led some men’s small groups and couple’s groups as well. I find that we typically all have something in common. It is not necessarily our love the Georgia Bulldogs, our income bracket or our taste in music, etc. I have found the one thing that often unites us is that we all face fears in our lives. Sometimes I have asked the questions: “What are you afraid of? What is the biggest source of anxiety for you? I often discover that people are dealing with fear of failure, fear of rejection, fear of the unknown, fear of the future, fear of not measuring up, fear of security, etc. I have huddled up in living rooms with friends in their 30s, 40s, and 50s — successful people making a decent living but also feeling much more responsibility. I have met some really sharp people who seem so capable, and yet they too are admit there are times that fear and anxiety drive and control them.

