Fear is one of the most crippling emotions that we face as humans. It tends to easily distort our focus and cause us to lose perspective. In moments of doubt and anxiety, it seems as if everything else fades away and all we can see is our “big ole fear.” I know I have had moments where I felt paralyzed and overwhelmed by the giant of FEAR.
I have often led some men’s small groups and couple’s groups as well. I find that we typically all have something in common. It is not necessarily our love the Georgia Bulldogs, our income bracket or our taste in music, etc. I have found the one thing that often unites us is that we all face fears in our lives. Sometimes I have asked the questions: “What are you afraid of? What is the biggest source of anxiety for you? I often discover that people are dealing with fear of failure, fear of rejection, fear of the unknown, fear of the future, fear of not measuring up, fear of security, etc. I have huddled up in living rooms with friends in their 30s, 40s, and 50s — successful people making a decent living but also feeling much more responsibility. I have met some really sharp people who seem so capable, and yet they too are admit there are times that fear and anxiety drive and control them.
Have you faced any fears lately? Maybe you have walked through health issues or worried about your job security or financial outlook. Perhaps the deep turmoil and division in our nation over the last few years has created new levels of fear in your heart. I know 2020 created chaos and layers of worry and concern that we may still be unpacking. The future certainly seems a little more uncertain than it did pre-COVID.
Let’s remember this: Our greatest fears are often God’s greatest opportunities. Many of our biblical heroes faced threatening and scary circumstances. They understood, however, that their greatest moments of fears often became defining moments of their faith as God showed His
presence, peace and power.
David the shepherd boy who became king, is perhaps one of the greatest examples of faith and courage in the midst of fear. One day, young David was sent to the battle line to take supplies to his brothers who were in Israel’s army led by King Saul. He arrived at the site to find all of Saul’s army huddled on the hillside in fear as a giant of a man named Goliath stood in the valley shouting threats and taunts at them and their God. Saul’s army was paralyzed at the words of the giant who stood more than 9 feet tall. His size and demeanor caused Israel to cower. These were God’s people, God’s army bowing down to the giant of fear, completely numb and unsure of what to do.
While their knees buckled, David’s heart was filled with courage. He cried out, “Who is this uncircumcised Philistine that he should defy the armies of the Living God?” (1 Samuel 17:26). David had a different perspective than the rest. He knew that Goliath was not his problem. Goliath was not King Saul’s and Israel’s problem, but rather Goliath was God’s problem. Goliath was attacking God’s people, and that was an attack on God himself. David believed Goliath was going down because he was the enemy of God.
The armies of Israel had forgotten who they were — the people of God, not just servants of Saul. This was not about Israel and their fear. This was about God and his glory. This moment of confrontation and fear was an opportunity to reveal His power and glory. Goliath was ultimately God’s problem, not David’s problem.
Too often in life, we become afraid and cower in fear due to the problems and obstacles we face. We panic and become paralyzed. When we walk with Jesus, we need to remember that every problem and obstacle we face is an opportunity for God to reveal himself and lead us through it. He is looking for people to truly trust and believe this truth. We must remember who we are. We are the people of God. We belong to him. Our problems are his problems. And our greatest fears are God’s greatest opportunities. Remember how David’s story ended when he trusted God. With God’s help, he slew the giant of fear. And that’s the Word.