• Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series on the history of Christmas at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in north Glynn County.
The second piece will run on tomorrow’s Life front.
The Christmas cheer that is spread each year at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation is likely just the way James Troup Dent remembered it from his own Antebellum boyhood there.
Twinkling, joyous, fanciful, soul-stirring, exciting and … as with all Christmases past, the reality of it never quite matching up to that which was imagined. James’ parents probably did not make near the fuss that the Glynn County Garden Council now does each year in its recreation of an authentic 1850s Christmas on a coastal Georgia Plantation.
“The people of this time, they loved to party, they loved to get together. But they didn’t recognize Christmas the same way we do,” concedes Bill Giles, site manager of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 U.S. Highway 17 in northern Glynn County. “But they did take care to recognize it.”
And Hofwyl-Broadfield was among the more prosperous of all the fabled rice plantations that presided in the Low Country of coastal Georgia and South Carolina in the Antebellum period. As such, this plantation on a bend in the Altamaha River most certainly would have been the focal point of Christmas observances for miles around.
“Everything would have centered around him,” Giles said of George C. Dent (1821-84), the family patriarch of the Hofwyl-Broadfield estate in the 1850s. “He is captain of the local militia, and his plantation is unequalled.”
But skip forward a generation and George’s son James Dent (1848-1913) is a grownup. It is the late 19th century and he is raising a family of his own, living in the same family homestead of those childhood memories.
The dynamics of Christmas present for James Dent were sanguine, if not hectic.
For one thing, “Happy Hanukkah” and “Merry Christmas” both were welcomed as holiday greetings. It is likely that a twinkling menorah commanded a spot on the mantle near the family Christmas tree. (Seriously. More about that later.)
Family and friends, and friends of friends, were welcomed to the Hofwyl-Broadfield estate with open arms at all times. Christmas certainly was no exception.
James Dent’s cousin, Georgia Bryan Conrad, described the Southern hospitality that permeated the Hofwyl-Broadfield estate.
“My cousin, James Troup Dent, is the only descendant of any of the families that I used to know, who still plants some of the Broadfield land,” she wrote in “Reminiscences of a Southern Woman.” “He has a most delightful home at Hofwyl, where he dispenses a hospitality that gives a stranger a good idea of how the Altamaha planter lived ‘before the war.’”
Before the war, referred to the fabled Antebellum South. This is the era that is recreated for the Annual Christmas Tour of Hofwyl-Broadfield each year. But there is no mythical, extravagant Tara there. Instead, the large two-story home with modest architectural features is more representative of typical plantation homes, Giles said.