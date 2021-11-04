There’s no shortage of creative minds in the Golden Isles. From painters to potters, artists naturally thrive in an area that boasts such abundant natural beauty.
That’s certainly true for artists Barbara Hahn and Jennifer Broadus. Hahn, a woodturner, and Broadus, a painter, both draw inspiration from the colors and textures of the world around them.
And they’re sharing those interpretations with the community in a new exhibition which officially opens Sunday — New Spins on Fine Art, at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district on Jekyll Island.
Hahn will offer 70 woodturning designs that range from functional pieces to holiday decor.
“There will be a little bit of everything. I’m into platters and plates. I have Santa Clauses and snowmen,” Hahn said.
“I also have some very large salad bowls, made from very old, antique trees, which came down due to hurricanes or just old age. And I just love working with these really old trees ... they have so much character. It’s very different from other arts. It’s something that’s alive and you’re keeping it alive.”
For her part, Broadus is contributing 30 original oil paintings. Many of those, Broadus adds, depict the coastal landscape.
“I am exhibiting 30 paintings at this exhibition which are largely local landscapes,” she said. “I also feature five pieces that depict the beauty of Venice, Italy, which was inspired by a trip there in 2018.”
Like Broadus, Hahn also draws on the world around her to create her unique pieces, which range from functional items to decorative sculpture.
“A piece of wood has a personality which a woodturner discovers during the lathing process. Texture and variations in grain and color are all revealed as the woodturner gets deeper and deeper into the wood,” Hahn said.
The woodworker, who resides in Kingsland, culls from a variety of woods ranging from walnut, maple and elder, to more unusual species like eucalyptus and camphor. She especially likes working with old wood, some of which has been aging for over a century.
The combination, Broadus’ paintings and Hahn’s wood pieces work well together and fits into the Jekyll Island Arts Association’s mission to combine two dimensional art on the walls with three dimensional art on pedestals of the gallery in Goodyear Cottage.
“I think they’ve got a really good thing going at Jekyll with both the artists on the walls and then the three dimensional work, like potters and sculptors. It’s really intriguing for anyone who is interested in the arts,” she said. “I know I can’t paint or draw a straight line ... and I look at Jennifer’s work and think, ‘My gosh, how do you do that?’”
Both artists are active members of the Jekyll Island Arts Association and are looking forward to sharing their work with the broader community.
“Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island has been the home of the Jekyll Island Arts Association for many years. Every month they have a new exhibit of art which consist of this has been a tradition at Goodyear. As such the work of Barbara and I fit this criteria,” Broadus said.
The opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. The show will be on display through from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday. It will be on display through Nov. 21. Admission is free.
As the holiday season approaches, the exhibition will also offer an opportunity to purchase rare gifts for loved ones while supporting area artists. That, Broadus notes, is critically important.
“Supporting local artists, and the art community in general, is extremely important because the art is the heart of the community. Man has always had the need to express themselves through art,” she said.
“This has been evident since cave drawings. A piece of art is an enduring object of beauty. Supporting artists make the world a more beautiful place to live in.”