Two things remain constant in Julia Hill’s life: her love for the arts and the inspiration she finds in nature.
While art has been a commitment for Hill since she was a child, the Atlanta-based artist also enjoys kayaking, hiking, snorkeling and adventuring to places that bring her moments of awe in the natural world. These places have created an endless supply of memories for Hill to look back on for inspiration when creating her artwork.
Hill’s love for nature — especially water — shines through as the main theme for her upcoming exhibit at Glynn Visual Arts titled, “Above Below” which will be shown from Aug. 16 to Sept. 16.
“Using sketches from past travels, I am referencing landscapes and memories that are moments of happiness, inspiration, and calm,” Hill said. “I want to recall these emotions and hold onto them, and use them for buoyancy and guidance through these very strange and disorienting times.”
The new display includes different pieces created by Hill that “blur the boundaries between land and water” and express elements associated with water. She explained the new body of work became her meditation to help cope with feeling stuck in a limited space in between two points created from personal challenges, as well as shared global struggles.
“The exhibition title, Above Below, is a description of where I am right now. In a sense, where our whole society is located right now. It describes being in suspension, in between sinking and floating. In between thriving and extinction. It isn’t really a space that can be navigated by any normal process,” Hill said. “So with this work I am attempting to at least set my bearings, mentally and emotionally, to not lose myself in that suspension.”
For the past year, Hill has worked to create a range of art for the exhibit. She said a few pieces in the exhibit she made previously but are also included because they fit with the theme.
“This will be a blend of a little bit of everything I keep in my tool belt, which is the first time I’ve done a show like this in a while,” Hill said. “I’ve been pretty committed to showing sculpture over the last 10 years, but this is gonna have some of my drawings and some of my paintings as well as mounted sculptures and a little bit of freestanding sculpture.”
Hill said her work is also inspired by different materials she finds outside while exploring nature. From old bed springs to concrete rubble, the artist used salvaged objects to create many of the sculptures for the exhibit.
“While I walk my dog through the city and ride my bike around, I find a lot of things. Because I work with metal, I’m kinda oddly drawn to rusty things so I’ll pick up nails off the street and all kinds of bits and bobs and occasionally incorporate other natural materials that catch my eye,” Hill said. “I’m drawn to the challenge to revolve life in those objects and materials, to kind of take something that’s been discarded and forgotten about.”
Michelle Register, executive director of Glynn Visual Arts, said the organization is excited to share Jill’s “unique and impressive” art with the community.
“Julia refers to her ‘observant and creative eye’ identifying unlikely resources for her sculptures. The result is beautiful and inspirational,” Register said.
Hill said she is excited to come to the Golden Isles and showcase her art at Glynn Visual Arts. She hopes the people who visit her display will have a fun time exploring the different moments she has worked to capture within her pieces.
“What I’m trying to present is portals to smaller worlds. There’s a lot of landscapes and a lot of things that I’m hoping people link to those landscapes like the subject matter, animals and other images and structures,” Hill said.
An opening reception for Hill’s “Above Below” exhibition will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Glynn Visual Arts. For more information on the new show, visit glynnvisualarts.org.