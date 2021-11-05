There are few things as wholesome as a hometown fair. And for Brunswick, that’s been offered up by the local Exchange Club for seven decades.
Steven Floyd, the organization’s vice-president, says the group started hosting the event after its founding in 1946.
“This year will be our 70th fair,” he said. “The Exchange Club was formed in November 1946. It took a little while to get it going, but I think that it’s unusual for a community of our size to have a fair for 70 years.”
This year, the fair will return at 5 p.m. Nov. 9 to 12 at the grounds off Altama Ave. and from 1 p.m. to midnight Nov. 13. More than 30 rides will be available, as will a petting zoo.
“Modern Midway will be back, and they do a great job. There will be various rides, games and food vendors,” he said.
There will also be a 2 p.m. demolition derby Nov. 13. Floyd says that local students and law enforcement will participate in that showdown.
“Brunswick and Glynn Academy are making cars and will square off. The police and fire department will go head-to-head too,” he said.
Floyd says that, like the derby, all of this year’s events will be outdoors. Disinfecting procedures will also be in place to keep attendees safe.
“We’re doing everything that we can to be successful. Everything will be spread out so people can be socially distanced. We will have hand washing stations,” he said. “Last year, everything went really well and we didn’t see a spike in cases after it.”
The fair and the revenues it generates are key to the Exchange Club’s mission. Every year, the proceeds from ticket sales help fund the civic programing the nonprofit offers.
“Our biggest focus is on children. Most of our money goes toward helping children, with 99 percent staying right here in Glynn County. We do some work in Brantley and McIntosh counties, but it mostly stays here,” he said.
“So we do this to generate revenue. We don’t take donations or ask for money.”
With that money, the Exchange Club helps with everything from purchasing clothing or personal items, like eyeglasses, for children in need. They also hold a bicycle drive every year, which allows 75 to 100 kids to receive a bike for Christmas.
“Whatever the need is ... like last year we helped some of the band students get to their competition up north,” Floyd said. “We also work with CIA, CASA, FaithWorks and Saved By Grace.”
It’s a win-win, Floyd feels. Not only do attendees help the organization continue its tradition of giving back, they also get a classic fall experience.
“It’s just good, family-friendly fun. It’s a wonderful time of year and the weather feels great,” he said.