Physical therapists have many different areas that they can specialize in. Most people think of orthopedic complaints when they think of a visit to PT, but one of the lesser known areas that PT’s specialize in is lymphedema management.
Here at Excelarate Physical Therapy, we have the only certified lymphedema therapists (CLT) in our area. To become a CLT, your therapist must have graduated from their academic program, become licensed as a PT or PTA before attending an additional 135 hours of training to gain the distinction of a CLT. This allows them to be an expert in the area of lymphedema management.
Lymphedema is a condition that causes swelling in a part of your body. Often we think of lymphedema related to treatment for cancer where your surgeon removes your lymph nodes.
Another common way to develop lymphedema is when you have chronic swelling in your legs from venous insufficiency. This happens over time as your veins work to return blood flow from your legs, and when present for a long time may lead to the lymphatic system being damaged as well.
Common symptoms of lymphedema include swelling, heaviness, stiffness, change in texture, history of cellulitis infections, or weeping fluid.
Whichever path you take to having lymphedema, the treatment remains the same. We, as certified lymphedema therapists, work with your medical team to manage your swelling with a process called Complete Decongestive Therapy (CDT).
CDT is the gold standard treatment for lymphedema and includes four main areas of treatment.
These include: compression, exercise, skin care and manual lymphatic drainage with compression garments being the most important component. Initially this may be multiple layers of compression that are placed on your limb by your therapist, used to break down the thickness or fibrosis while reducing the amount of fluid held in your limb. After this, you may be placed in an elastic stocking for your long term compression management.
The other areas we focus on during CDT are skin care to help reduce the risk of infection, exercise to maximize your muscles ability to assist in fluid management and a process called manual lymphatic drainage or MLD. MLD is a massage technique used to maximize the function of your lymphatics system to return fluid against gravity out of your limb.
Excelarate Physical Therapy is grateful to our lymphedema therapist's dedication to their patients and ongoing educational efforts to best serve you.