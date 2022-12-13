121322_excelerate
Buy Now

Excelarate Physical Therapy has the only certified lymphedema therapists (CLT) in the area. Lymphedema is a condition that causes swelling in a part of the body.

 Metrocreative Graphics

Physical therapists have many different areas that they can specialize in. Most people think of orthopedic complaints when they think of a visit to PT, but one of the lesser known areas that PT’s specialize in is lymphedema management.

Here at Excelarate Physical Therapy, we have the only certified lymphedema therapists (CLT) in our area. To become a CLT, your therapist must have graduated from their academic program, become licensed as a PT or PTA before attending an additional 135 hours of training to gain the distinction of a CLT. This allows them to be an expert in the area of lymphedema management.

More from this section

Carter visits Brunswick Housing Authority

Carter visits Brunswick Housing Authority

The Brunswick Housing Authority wants to renovate and upgrade the city’s public housing, but Executive Director William Baker says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is making that hard.

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: Becoming Santa each Christmas season

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: Becoming Santa each Christmas season

The little second-floor room facing Frederica Road looks and feels like it could be Santa’s workshop. There are rows of needle-nosed pliers, some shelves standing partly open, two bright lights shining on the work area and it’s warm, just what you’d expect for someone facing a long night shi…

Glynn Visual Arts hosts Holiday Art Market

Glynn Visual Arts hosts Holiday Art Market

The elves have been busy at Glynn Visual Arts (GVA). The art center, located at 106 Island Drive on St. Simons, has morphed from its traditional gallery space into a veritable winter wonderland.