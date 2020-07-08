With a cozy fireplace and impeccable decor, stepping into Excelarate Physical Therapy feels less like entering a clinic and more like walking into a family home. And that’s because, in many way it is.
The practice is a family-owned business, operated by Denise Peacock, doctor of physical therapy. There, she and her knowledgeable staff offer a variety of innovative procedures for patients of all ages.
“We’ve been here a little over a year. We opened last February,” Peacock said of the location off Scranton Connector, a couple of doors down from Cilantros.
While she is a bit of a newcomer in town, Peacock is certainly not new to the world of physical therapy. She has been a professional in the field for more than 15 years. Since relocating to Brunswick from the Atlanta area, Peacock has worked to make local connections with those in need of her expertise.
“My husband is a pastor and we moved here so he could come to Grace Community Church in Brunswick,” she said. “I love working in this family kind of environment. That’s how it is here … as a team, we’re like a family and that’s how we treat our patients too — like family.”
Since the practice is family-owned, they are able to focus on quality of service rather than meeting a quota on the number of patients treated. That allows them to truly focus on an individual’s needs and the appropriate course of treatment.
And, thanks to their versatility, that can move in a number of directions. Peacock, herself, holds a multiple licenses and distinctions allowing her to provide specific modalities for patients. She is certified in Trigger Point Dry Needling, which has become a popular method for relieving myofasical pain.
The treatment utilizes thin filiform needles that penetrate the skin and stimulate specific points (known as trigger points) within the body. Dry needling can ease pain and offer a greater range of motion to these areas, allowing patients to return to a broader physical therapy regime sooner.
“We do a lot of Dry Needling here,” she says with a smile.
Peacock completed an Orthopedic Residency from which she also received a board certification. That allows her a unique understanding of injuries and the best way to approach treatment.
In addition to her Otthopedic specialization, Peacock is also the area’s only certified Lymphedema Therapist, which allows her to offer invaluable treatments to those battling or recovering from cancer.
“For patients who have breast cancer, for instance, they may experience some swelling in the arms. We also see it in patients that have some swelling in their legs,” she said. “They can have issues with their veins from a previous cancer.”
Being able to see these patients thrive after receiving traumatic cancer treatment is one of the most rewarding aspects of Peacock’s work and why she feels it is important to be able to share her expertise in specific fields.
Not only is she certified in Orthopedics, Dry Needling and Lymphedema, Peacock also works in Vestibuluar Rehabilitation.
“I’m also certified in Vestibular Rehab, which is a treatment for Vertigo and dizziness.”
But one of the practice’s most innovative programs treats those with significant balance challenges. The fall protection rehabilitation program is called the Solo-Step. It employs a harness tethered to the ceiling for the ultimate support as patients complete their therapy.
“With the harness, there’s no way they will fall so they don’t have to worry about that. It’s really great for them,” Peacock said.
It is designed to aid patients with a variety of ailments — from basic balance issues to amputees to those with Parkinson’s Disease.
With the breadth and variety of treatment options, the team at Execelarate Physical Therapy has been able to provide a new lease on life for countless patients.
For Peacock, watching those transformations is the very best part of her job.
“You often see them come in here and they’re in a lot of pain, but as the pain is alleviated their personality really blossoms and you’re able to see a whole different person,” she said.
“That is the best part about it … being able to work in a profession where you are able to help people everyday and help them progress every visit. It is so rewarding. We get to celebrate with them … we celebrate all day, everyday.”