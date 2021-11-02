With the busy holiday season approaching, many are looking to address their nagging pain in a cool, clean environment. Excelarate Physical Therapy provides just that — a water-based aquatic therapy program offering benefits to patients who have pain, deconditioning, or limited mobility. Doctor of Physical Therapy and their assistants utilize water properties such as buoyancy, resistance, and hydrostatic pressure to reduce joint stress and promote overall health and mobility. “My patients invariably see excellent results from the aquatic therapy program,” states Chandler Fox, a Doctor of Physical Therapy at Excelarate. “Every patient who goes to the pool says that they had so much fun and that they feel much stronger and more functional.” Other than a swimsuit and a towel, there is no additional equipment that the patients are required to bring, as Excelarate provides a variety of exercise equipment. Therapy is located at the YMCA’s pool, and a lift chair for entry and exit is available for those with severe mobility deficits. With indoor and outdoor pool availability, the program is offered year-round.
“Will water therapy help my condition?” is one of the most common questions regarding aquatics. If your pain or motor issue prevents you from being able to efficiently perform your daily activities, then the answer is a resounding, “Yes!” It is an excellent option for those with joint pain and arthritis, balance and coordination issues, postural deficits, circulatory issues, lymphedema, fibromyalgia, and obesity. Water buoyancy lessens the pressure on muscles and joints, assisting with movement and reducing swelling. Gradient water depth allows for a progressive off-loading of body weight with increasing immersion depth. In waist high water, for example, 50 percent of the body weight is off-loaded, allowing for an optimal method of increasing activity tolerance without excess force on the joints. In addition to the physical benefits that it offers, aquatic rehab also offers a plethora of psychosocial and cognitive benefits including improved mood, reduced anxiety and depression, and safe social interaction in a time where fraternizing is sparse.
“Water therapy is the best thing that has ever happened to me,” reports Joseph Rogers, a patient who has undergone a bout of aquatic rehab with Excelarate Physical Therapy. In an effort to maximize patient safety, Excelarate is taking the utmost precautions in regard to the pandemic. All staff have face shields, and patients are distanced appropriately. In addition to offering a water-based program, Excelarate offers physical therapy for a multitude of conditions at its physical location at 216 Harrison Lane next to Cilantro’s in Brunswick, where the therapists work assiduously to ensure a nurturing and welcoming environment for everyone. These services include, but are not limited to, post-stroke care, traumatic brain injury, herniated discs and spinal issues, lymphedema, trigger point dry needling, vertigo and balance disorders, post-Covid rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation, arthritis, and post-surgical care. They also offer at-home services to individuals who are limited to the home due to Covid concerns or mobility issues. To inquire further or to schedule an initial visit, please call the front desk at (912) 342-8982 or visit the website at excelaratept.org.