Excelarate Physical Therapy is so happy to introduce to the community our newest therapist, Dr. Ashley Chandler. Ashley moved to the area from North Carolina recently with her family. She received her degree at Duke University and she is one of only 133 board certified specialists in oncological physical therapy in the US and one of 4 in Georgia and is also a certified lymphedema therapist.
Ashley began her career in the hospital with people recovering from strokes and orthopedic surgeries. In the first few years of her career, she moved frequently due to her husband’s career in the army. This allowed her to gain experience in many different areas and introduced her to cancer specific PT where she became hooked on the conversations she had with her patients and their family members. Her passion for cancer PT was reinforced when two of her mentors were personally affected by cancer diagnoses. Seeing her mentors progress through their treatment cemented her interest in all the ways physical therapy can help ease the difficulties that come with cancer treatment. Ashley’s two favorite things about working with people diagnosed with cancer are the people and the versatility. The conversations and time she gets to spend with people during a challenging time in their life is one of the best parts of PT. Physical therapy is in such a unique space in our medical world because we get 1 hour of time with our patients often several times a week. This environment allows for the formation of a strong provider- patient bond, which allows for honest and effective communication.
When you or a loved one receives a diagnosis of cancer, one of the last things most people think about is physical therapy. You will quickly have a schedule full of different medical providers that will be managing your care. The surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and/or immunotherapy your medical providers will be using to manage your cancer have side effects that will influence many aspects of your life. This is where oncology specialized physical therapy fits in to help impact your outcomes. Oncology physical therapy isn’t just for people going through active cancer treatment. As medical treatment continues to improve, the number of cancer survivors are growing with an estimated 22 million projected by 2030. The therapist gets to dabble in every subtype of treatment to address balance deficits, weakness, pain, or stiffness that arise with treatment. As your medical team is managing your cancer, physical therapists specializing in oncology will help you maintain the life roles you have. Maybe you have young kids in the home, are the local baseball coach, love to hunt or fish, run your church’s daycare program, or any of the other many things out there to enjoy. Your physical therapist can help you stay in those activities, modify, and/or return to them as soon as possible.
Fewer than 10% of licensed physical therapists obtain board certification, and it is a long and challenging process. Specialists must obtain 2,000 hours of clinical experience in their area of interest then sit for a 250 question, 7-hour long exam. As part of maintaining their certification, a specialist must continue participating in additional continuing education than a licensed PT. This ensures that when you see a specialist in the clinic, you are receiving the highest quality of care based on recent research and years of experience.
Through completion of this rigorous training, Dr. Ashley Chandler has a full understanding of your cancer management. Combining her oncology specialty with years of practice allows Ashley to not just treat your shoulder, but to go to the next level considering how your surgery, chemotherapy and radiation have affected your pain and how to address them in treatment to get you back to your goals.