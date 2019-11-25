Events planned to set tone for holidays

While the turkey has yet to be served, Christmas is officially right around the corner. The Golden Isles never disappoints when it comes to celebrating this special season. There are events galore, and all are designed to put one in the holiday mindset. The fun kicks off this Friday.
Take a look and make some plans to get out and embrace the most wonderful time of the year.
Friday, Nov. 29
The Skating Village is open on Jekyll Island throughout the season — Nov. 29 to Jan. 5. It operates from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Historic Wharf, 364 Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island. Admission is $5.
The Holly Jolly Trolley Tour will be held throughout the month from 6:30 to 7:10 p.m. in the Jekyll Island Historic District. This 40-minute holiday lights tour will include a pit-stop at Faith Chapel and finish off with festive holiday beverages. It will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28. Tours start at the Mosaic, the Jekyll Island Museum. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for children 5-12, children 4 and under are free.
Brunswick will hold its Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. in Jekyll Square East, between Ned Cash Jewelers and Tipsy McSway’s on Newcastle St. downtown. There will be Christmas carols, carriage rides and a visit from Santa.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will join the Pier Road Pajama Party from 8 to 11 a.m. with complimentary refreshments and a raffle of three pieces of original art at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Artist Cathy Beckmann will demonstrate how to make Christmas ornaments from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m. The market will be open at Goodyear Cottage from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. One-of-a-kind pieces of art are available for $5 to $250.
Saturday, Nov. 30
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, will feature artist Lexie Moye’s painting demonstration from noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island.
The Santa Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Crafters Along Newcastle Street will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Various vendors will be situated in the squares in and around Newcastle Street. There will be holiday items, woodworking, pottery, jewelry and fabric crafts for sale. For more information, email Susan Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Sunday, Dec. 1
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, will feature the Cottage Weavers Guild’s demonstration of floor and rigid heddle looms from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Goodyear Cottage will be open weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One-of-a-kind pieces of art available for $5 to $250.
Monday, Dec. 2
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will present a concert at 8 p.m. at the Brunswick High School Auditorium, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The program will feature music from Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” and Tchaikovsky. Tickets for the concert are $40 per person and may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org or by calling 912-634-2006. A pre-concert dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. The cost is $24.95 per person. The deadline for reservations is Friday. Those may be made by calling 912-264-4377, Ext. 9.
Sunday, Dec. 3
A Holiday High Tea will be held throughout December from 3 to 5 p.m. at at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel. Holiday music will be played as attendees dine on tea sandwiches, soup, warm scones with fruit compote and holiday sweets. The tea is offered Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 16 and Dec. 18. Tickets are $38.77. For more information, visit www.jekyllisland.com.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Holiday BedLam, benefiting Operation Bedspread, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mullet Bay on St. Simons Island. Suzy and the Birddogs will perform. Tickets are $25 per person, available at the door.
Friday, Dec. 6
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will host a Christmas open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at the site. The Highland Singers will perform. Visitors are asked to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift for a child.
Saturday, Dec. 7
The Holly Jolly Jekyll Parade will be moving through the historic district beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Golf Course, heading west on Captain Wylly Road, south on Old Plantation Road to Stable Road, then along Pier Road to Sans Souci. It will end on the main lawn. Santa will light the tree. Food trucks and shopping along Pier Road will be available.
The third annual #EndTheStigma Toy Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Golden Isles Olive Oil in Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. Holiday characters will be on hand and new, unwrapped toys will be collected for the Southeast Georgia Health System’s pediatric ward.
The Brunswick Christmas Parade will be held along the streets of downtown. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, then will proceed down Gloucester Street, ending at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host its 39th annual Howfyl Plantation Christmas from 6 to 9 p.m. at the site. The cost ranges from $5 and $10. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Merry Movies, hosted by the American Cancer Society Victory Board, will begin at 9 a.m. with Santa followed by “Elf” and “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” at Island Cinema. Tickets are $10. Children can wear pajamas for photos with St. Nick.
Magnolia Garden Club will host its annual Brunswick Christmas Tour of Homes from noon to 5 p.m. in downtown Brunswick. The bake sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. They are available at Dot and Army, 1426 Newcastle St., Brunswick and G.J. Ford, 600 Sea Island Road, St. Simons Island. They will also be available at the church on the date.
Sunday, Dec. 8
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will present a family Christmas piano recital by Terry Readdick at 4 p.m. in the Christ Church Frederica Parish Hall. The program will include familiar pieces ranging from “Joy to the World” to “Jingle Bells” with updated, creative arrangements and seldom heard piano selections from “The Nutcracker.” Tickets are $35 adults and $10 children. For more information, contact Janice Lamattina at lamattina2@comcast.net or coastalsymphyonyofgeorgia.org.
Friday, Dec. 13
St. Mary’s Little Theatre’s 7th annual Christmas production of a “A Storybook Christmas” will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14. It will be presented on 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Shows will be staged at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association will stage its annual “Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Dec. 15. Another performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 with a 3 p.m. matinee Dec. 22. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Saturday, Dec. 14
The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort, 201 Arnold Road, St. Simons Island, will host a Teddy Bear Tea at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 and 21. Tickets range in price from $18 to $30. They may be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
Crafters Along Newcastle Street will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Various vendors will be situated in the squares in and around Newcastle Street. There will be holiday items, woodworking, pottery, jewelry and fabric crafts for sale. It is free for vendors to enter. For more information, email Susan Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas Brunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the King and Prince on St. Simons Island. Tickets range from $30 to $48 per person.
Friday, Dec. 20
A Character Breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island, 101 Ocean Way, Jekyll Island. Seasonal costumed characters will join children for a meal. It is a reoccurring event and will take place multiple times throughout the month. The cost is $12.95 per person and must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit www.jekyllisland.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
The King and Prince will serve a Christmas buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hotel. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 912-268-5967. The cost is $72 for adults and $25 for children 6 to 12. Children under 5 may eat for free.