Every person who steps into Memory Matters has a story. They may be experiencing memory loss themselves or are offering support to a loved one afflicted with diseases like Alzheimer’s.
For Kim Helton, it is her mother.
“My mom was diagnosed (with Alzheimer’s) and at the time, my husband and I lived in Chattanooga. So we moved to St. Simons and started looking for somewhere to take her,” she said. “That’s when we found Memory Matters. We just started after they reopened from COVID. We’ve been with them ever since.”
There, they found a nonprofit offering both information for families, as well as engaging activities for patients. It’s been a godsend for the Heltons.
“We’ve learned a lot. They offer an outlet for patients and resources for caregivers,” Cris Helton adds.
The center also provides games, music, social interaction and wellness activities like gentle yoga practices.
“... and for the yoga, the caregiver can do that with the patient,” Cris Helton said.
“And it’s all totally free,” Kim Helton said. “We really can’t say enough good things about them.”
Chuck Wells agrees. His wife, Cathy, has been going to Memory Matters for six years. The couple has found comfort and support within the center, located at 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick.
“It’s been great for us. It’s a good place for my wife to go to meet and socialize with other people. Her eyesight isn’t that great so she can’t really see things that well, but she loves to listen to music and hear voices to try to make out who’s talking,” he said. “Memory Matters is a great place to go to get some support. That’s important ... being with others who are going through the same thing because sometimes you feel like you’re all alone.”
That sense of community and encouragement is invaluable for both the patients and their caregivers.
For Elaine Griffin, watching her mother battle dementia was practically unbearable.
But the assistance Memory Matters gave helped her make it through some truly dark days.
Griffin has been volunteering at the center since her mother’s passing as a means of giving back.
“If you haven’t lived through the agony of losing a loved one to Alzheimer’s or dementia, odds are, you will. There is nothing more heartbreaking than seeing the person you loved and cherished disappear and being unable to do anything to stop that,” Griffin said.
“Memory Matters is Glynn County’s sole nonprofit which deals exclusively with this sacred population. And that means everything to the folks who are going through it as caretakers.”
The work the center does has become a focal point in the lives of many familes. But the organization still needs funds to continue its programming.
Enter Music and Memories.
The fundraising gala is slated for 4 to 8 p.m. April 23 at the A.W. Jones Center on St. Simons Island, it offers attendees auctions and raffles — in addition to plenty of music.
Julie Tharpe, executive director of Memory Matters, says the fundraiser is an uplifting way to buoy their work.
“Our fundraiser is important because we offer all of our services at no cost. From Bingo to brain games, Caregiver Connection support groups to Caregiver’s Time Off, there is never a charge, even our yoga classes and Lunch and Learn programs are free. Our mission is to support, educate and enrich the lives of those dealing with dementia. We want everyone to be able to use our services, regardless of income level,” Tharpe said.
And going forward the need for monetary backing will only increase as more of the Baby Boomer generation ages and retires.
“According to the 2020 census, more than 21% of Glynn County citizens are over 65 years of age. This number will probably increase as more people come to our wonderful area to retire. According to the Alzheimer’s association, 1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or some other type of dementia,” Tharpe said.
“There is no cure. We try to support them and their caregivers as they are on this horrible journey. Yes, we have parties and game days and music and more to help to enrich their lives. But mainly we are here to support the entire family: the person with dementia, their loved ones and their caregivers. This is a horrible, terrifying, devastating disease. We are here to try and help them get through the tough times.”