Details revealed in the state murder trial and federal hate crimes trial against those who killed Ahmaud Arbery shined a light on a distasteful side of the community.
“Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down in the street,” said Rabbi Rachael Bregman of Temple Beth Tefilloh, one of the dinner organizers. “The federal trial revealed there are conversations of a racial nature that are seemingly accepted in our community.”
On Feb. 23, 2020, Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan pursued Arbery through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, eventually cornering and killing him. A jury in the state murder trial found all three guilty of murder in November. Last month, another jury in the federal trial deemed the act a hate crime. Arbery was Black, the three convicted were White.
During the hate crimes trial, the prosecution showed ample evidence that all three used racial slurs and derogatory language to disparage Blacks, and often did so in conversation with others.
“The murder trial that was last year, the federal hate crime (trial) and everything else going on here in Georgia, people have concerns as far as what’s next, and these dinners provide an opportunity for people to gather than talk about these things,” said the Rev. DeWayne Cope, pastor of St. Athanasius Episcopal Church on Albany Street. “There are things we do have in common, and we’re not as far apart as we realize, but we won’t realize that until we get into a room and have these conversations.”
Glynn Clergy for Equity hope their recently introduced bimonthly dinners can provide a means for Glynn County residents from all backgrounds to understand each other better and, in the process, come to a mutual respect.
“The goal is to get people from different backgrounds around the table and have an open and brave conversation about equity,” said Drew Thompson, pastor at Union City Church.
Each dinner has a theme and begins with all in attendance viewing a piece of media, whether it’s a video, music or artwork. In January, the group watched an excerpt from Eastern Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy Walmsley’s closing statements in the state murder trial.
After viewing the piece, attendees were welcomed to talk about what they feel and what they’d like to know in regards to racial equity and justice, Thompson said. During the January dinner, the conversation largely revolved around what Arbery’s murder and the ensuing trial revealed about the Golden Isles community.
Thompson’s takeaway?
“It was a difficult experience with racial equity and racial violence,” he said.
This formula is based on the Equitable Dinners at Work program pioneered by Dietra Hawkins and her team in Chicago, said Bregman. Much of the content presented at the meeting is arranged by Hawkins’ organization, Bregman said, but the conversation that result deal purely with local issues.
“I don’t’ want people to see us doing these dinners and worry that there will be a lot of guilting or shaming or blame,” Bregman said. “That’s not the purpose.”
Cope said the dinners have so far proven much more effective at stimulating conversation than he anticipated.
“The dinners help us to enter into a dialogue,” Cope said. “We understand that everybody has their stories of how they were raised and how they view things here in Brunswick, but in having those dialogues we can see how other people view things.”
No debate occurs at these dinners, Thompson said. It’s a chance for people to air their thoughts on a subject and ask questions. If that changes minds, so be it, but the point is not to create a clash of ideas.
This more neutral atmosphere allows for more understanding and genuine connection between people who, in the real world, may be influenced by a very polarized and politicized society.
Thompson has his own thoughts as to why.
“The cultural fabric is fraying,” Thompson said. “It’s less and less that we have common values, and more and more that we see the differences.”
This is a problem of course, but not one without a solution. All are created in the image of God, Thompson explained, which means everyone has inherent worth. But if issues of the day take precedence over faith, then the inherent worth of an individual takes a back seat to whatever controversy or conflict is being discussed.
“If the issues become fundamental then worth becomes secondary,” Thompson elaborated.
With his church located at the corner of Albany and Monck streets in Brunswick, Cope said he has a very clear view of the real-world results of both race and class inequity. The dinners, he hopes, can be the start of determining the steps needed to address it.
“When I walk outside of my office or the church, I look in one direction and I look toward Dixville or Glynnvilla, and I don’t see a lot of change happening or planning for change happening,” Cope said. “I look in the other direction toward downtown, I see condos being built, new restaurants and development. It’s a difference between those who can and have, and those who struggle and don’t have.”
The source of this disparity is less important than finding a solution, but first everyone, from the bottom to the top decision-makers, has to be on the same page when discussing these issues. The equity dinners are a good jumping-off point for that, he explained.
“Those who need the help most aren’t getting it. These dinners raise issues beyond race but around other divisions,” he said. “They can raise the consciousness level of those who make decisions in this county.”
All but one dinner has been in-person. COVID has a lot to do with that, Bregman said, but the online format has made it very accessible to people who have children or other commitments that would keep them from being able to attend an in-person event.
The next dinner, scheduled for March 10, will also be online. For more information on how to sign up for the event, visit the Glynn Clergy for Equity Facebook page at facebook.com/GlynnClergyforEquity.
The piece of media the group will view has not been determined, but the theme will be “Togetherness: Courageous Forgiveness and Courageous Unity.”