Epworth showcases nativities

Epworth by the Sea’s annual display of international nativities gives even repeat visitors a chance to see some for the first time.
The more than 100 donated nativities from around the world have been in Epworth’s museum for years, but few have rounded a corner to see them in the permanent collection, curator Anne Packard said.
“We could never get anyone around the corner if our whole life depended on it,’’ she said.
There is a sign advising there are more nativities farther into the museum and Packard has offered coffee, and lit candles, but most had seen plenty in June Brown’s huge collection that she loaned the museum each year. This year, however, the area at the entrance of museum where Brown’s nativities were on display each Christmas is now filled with Epworth’s.
If there is a theme song for the nativities, it could be “Some Children See Him,’’ the carol Alfred Burt wrote in 1951.
Among the lyrics are that some children see the baby Jesus as “lily white,’’ while some “see Him dark as they.”
“Some children see him bronzed and brown, The Lord of Heav’n to earth come down,’’ Burt wrote.
That’s the way the nativities appear sometimes because of the culture and sometimes because of the artists’ media.
“I think what’s interesting about our own collection is it’s more international,’’ Packard said.
The displays are grouped by region with the Africans, Latin Americans, European and others displayed together. But inside those, there are obvious differences.
The Peruvian and Mexican nativities are vividly colored while one from Guatemala is in subdued earth tones. In many European displays, Packard noted, Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the shepherds and everyone else are fair-skinned and blue-eyed.
“This is the story going out into the world, but when it gets to nativities, this is what we see coming back,’’ she said comparing the long-held European concept of the holy family with often darker figures in native dress.
It also depends on the dominant faith such as those from Italy where most people are Catholic.
“You get a lot of Madonnas,’’ she said.
The hues often depend on the material. The Maasai tribe of Kenya made one of jet black jacanda wood while one from the Ito tribe of Nigeria is carved of thorn wood. An Irish rendering is in white sandstone, but others are made of clay, papier mache and one is knitted.
One sits apart. Brown’s hand-carved nativity with a lot of figures covers and entire table with a carefully painted landscape as a backdrop screen.
“It’s beautiful,’’ Packard said, and it’s right up front with no corners to negotiate.
Those who were too busy with Christmas to visit the museum have plenty of time left. The nativities will remain on display from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday through January.