In many ways, St. Athanasius Episcopal Church’s upcoming free concert is a celebration of heritage.
Members of the historic church on Albany Street in downtown Brunswick did most of the legwork and will host the event, but four other Episcopal churches in the area under the umbrella of Glynn Episcopal Ministries (GEM) participated in funding and planning the event, which is free to the public and scheduled for Feb. 20.
The seed was planted on June 24, 1919, with the first concert St. Athanasius would hold. Titled “An Evening with Negro Composers,” the church brought together local talent to perform music written by Black composers of the day who would become big names in the space.
It was held at a parochial school that was once attached to the church, but has since been closed.
Myrna Scott, a member of St. Athanasius, discovered the original 1919 program from the concert among a set of archival documents belonging to W.E.B. Du Bois — famed civil rights activist, a founder of the NAACP, sociologist and author, among many other things. Born just after the American Civil War, Du Bois would fight for equal rights for African Americans throughout his 95 years of life.
She’s still researching how a program for a concert at St. Athanasius got into papers belonging to the Massachusetts-born academic.
“It intrigues me to know what he was doing with it,” Scott said.
Regardless, the idea seemed so good that she immediately jumped on organizing a revival.
“I just kind of felt like, you know, I love all kinds of music,” Scott said. “I mentioned it to friends of mine through GEM … and I said. ‘This would be wonderful if we could pull this back again.’”
It was once a nearly annual affair but became less and less common until sometime in the late 1950s. Of course, no one in the church today was alive in 1919 and none could remember precisely when the last concert was either. Around 1960 was the closest thing to an answer Scott uncovered.
So this revival is bringing back part of St. Athanasius’ heritage, and heritage also plays a big role in why Jacqueline and Jackson Hamilton took the offer to perform in the concert along with pianist Michael Braz.
Both Hamiltons are singers, although Jacqueline — Jackie, as she likes to be called — says her son Jackson is already leagues ahead of the skills she had at his age.
Both Scott and Hamilton are members of The Links, Incorporated, which is how they came to know each other.
“She called me and was like ‘Jacqueline, I want you to do a concert for us,’” Hamilton said.
And she could do nothing but say yes. It’s the first opportunity to perform with her son, making this a celebration of her own heritage on several levels.
“This is Black History Month, and it’s a little bit of Black history for our family,” Hamilton said. “It’s like me passing the mantle onto him, and that’s exciting for us.”
The concert is also coming on the heels of a wave of COVID-19 infections in her family. Hamilton herself got sick, losing some of her range and breathing ability to the highly infectious respiratory disease. So on another level, the performance will be a means to thank God for her good health.
“It’s a thank you that I’m able to open my mouth produce the sound and sing,” Hamilton said. “It’s a thank you to my dad for supporting Jackson and I, both of us. We lost him to COVID.”
There is also, of course, the broader heritage of her ancestry.
“I started thinking about all the African Americans who have gone before us and broke down barriers in this arena, and I was trying to figure out what kind of pieces we could pull to tell that story,” Hamilton said.
The songs selected for the event are wide-ranging, coming from composers the likes of Jacksonville native John Rosamond Johnson, Felix Mendelssohn, Franz Schubert, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Stephen Sondheim, H.T. Burleigh and Edward Boatner, among many others.
While it’s not set in stone, the Rev. Dewayne Cope, pastor of St. Athanasius, would like to see this celebration become a frequent thing once again.
The church is no stranger to missions. It runs a food bank with regular distributions at the corner of Albany and Monck streets, but the concert is something new for the current church.
“I want people to see they don’t have to go to the big city to see things like this. We want to bring the arts to the people, too,” Cope said.
The Rev. Tom Purdy, who heads up Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island, said St. Athanasius would have the support of the rest of GEM’s members. He sees it as an opportunity for the community to coalesce following the murder of Ahmaud Abery and subsequent guilty verdict handed down to his killers, Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Brian.
“Anything that can draw out community together across racial lines is something valuable, and I hope to see more of it in the future,” Purdy said.
The concert will begin at 4 p.m. Feb. 20 at St. Athanasius, 1321 Albany St. in Brunswick. It’s free and open to the public, but the church is asking for donations to Glynn Episcopal Ministries in the Brunswick area.
“We live in different communities in the Brunswick area and go to different churches, but everyone comes together for music,” Hamilton said. “It doesn’t matter, different walks of life, different parts of town, music inspires everyone.”