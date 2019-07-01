Engagement rings stones, styles can vary

TSP
Buy Now

Many modern couples now lean toward other offerings not only for the uniqueness they provide, but also for the potential cost savings. Those seeking something unique can embrace these engagement ring options.

 Metro Creative Graphics

Engagement rings are often sizable investments. Money magazine reports the average engagement ring costs around $5,800. An engagement ring symbolizes the start of a lifelong commitment and may even set the tone for a couple’s wedding day.

Jewelry styles are personal, and grooms-to-be should carefully research their significant others’ preferences in terms of precious metals, colors and gemstones. Even though tradition holds that a diamond gemstone is classic for engagement rings, these precious stones are not the only options. In fact, before World War II, just 10 percent of proposals involved diamond engagement rings. That number jumped to 80 percent by 1990. However, many modern couples now lean toward other offerings not only for the uniqueness they provide, but also for the potential cost savings.

Those seeking something unique can embrace these engagement ring options.

• Amethyst: This vibrant, lavender-hued stone can be breathtaking when cut the correct way. Purple shades have long been associated with royalty, making an amethyst fitting for such an occasion as special as an engagement. Because amethysts, which are less expensive than diamonds, are a seven on the Mohs scale for gemstone hardness, they can be very durable.

• Knot rings: These rings do not have a center stone. Rather, they’re designed to be a tied knot or infinity symbol. These rings can be particularly sentimental as they represent true, unbroken love.

• Opal: Gemstones, like flowers, have been assigned certain meanings. Tying the engagement ring to one of them can infuse more symbolism into the relationship. Opal, for example, represents love, passion, creativity, spontaneity, and inspiration. Those traits seem tailor-made for surprise proposals.

• Sapphire: While sapphire stones often are blue, they can also be yellow, green, pink, and white. Sapphires are the third hardest mineral. A white sapphire can be the perfect diamond replacement.

• Garnet or ruby: Red is the definitive color of love. A Valentine’s Day proposal can be made even more special by presenting an engagement ring with a red gemstone.

• Moissanite: The jewelry source Brilliant Earth says moissanite is a gemstone first discovered in 1893 by Henri Moissan in a meteorite that fell to earth. It is remarkably similar to a diamond in appearance and strength. Moissanite also has heightened brilliance, with a refractive index higher than that of a diamond.

Couples have many beautiful alternatives to diamonds that they can explore when shopping for engagement rings.

More from this section

Engagement rings stones, styles can vary

Engagement rings stones, styles can vary

Engagement rings are often sizable investments. Money magazine reports the average engagement ring costs around $5,800. An engagement ring symbolizes the start of a lifelong commitment and may even set the tone for a couple’s wedding day.

First Baptist Church concert to honor military, country

First Baptist Church concert to honor military, country

Mary Gibbs has spent the last 40 years praising God through song. The choir president at First Baptist Church in Brunswick has participated in countless performances over the years, but one has always been particularly special for her — the church’s annual Patriotic Celebration.

+3
Activities abound for Fourth of July

Activities abound for Fourth of July

Thomas Halley has an extensive background in organization and logistics. But the retiree reached an entirely new level with his most recent undertaking — the Golden Isles Track Club’s Fourth of July race.

+5
Local legend to lend name to gallery

Local legend to lend name to gallery

The glossy photos for a 1950s magazine lined the pages of the portfolio. The dark haired model featured in the images was impossibly chic, emitting an effortless elegance that poured off the page.

+8
Farm serves fresh produce to restaurant

Farm serves fresh produce to restaurant

The smell of fresh rain on the soil permeated the garden. One step at a time, Sam MacPhearson’s boots crunched over the wet grass, stopping as he stooped down to inspect a bed of turmeric.

Finding a Friend in Weight Loss Surgery

Finding a Friend in Weight Loss Surgery

Playing football at Florida State University, Scott Griffin had his fair share of injuries, which eventually led to a dozen operations on his knee. The pain made it difficult to exercise, and as a result, he put on 160 pounds – which only made his knee pain worse. He also developed type 2 di…