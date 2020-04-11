Yesterday, Christians around the world marked Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified more than 2,000 years ago. For those first believers drawn to his message of love, hope and peace, the death had to be a crushing blow.
Many of Christ’s disciples fled, fearing the repercussions of following the execution of their messiah. It was a time of uncertainty and darkness. But in that difficult time, a light began to burn. And on that first Easter Sunday, it illuminated the world as Mary Magdalene entered the empty tomb.
Like that first Good Friday and Holy Saturday, there seems to be a shadow lingering over the Earth. Across the world, churches will be shuttered as the coronavirus rages, a sight not seen since the Spanish Flu pandemic more than 100 years ago. Locally, too, sanctuaries will be empty and the popular sunrise gatherings at the St. Simons pier and the Jekyll Island beachfront — standard practices for decades — have been canceled.
It’s a depressing reality for many who relish gathering together to celebrate their risen savior. But for the Rev. Alan Dyer, pastor of St. Simons Island Presbyterian Church, an empty church was something that he had planned. Their location has been undergoing renovations and their services were already going to be suspended. Of course, they’ve had to make additional adjustments with the current climate.
“We have adapted very quickly to our new normal. We have stayed connected by video conferencing, phone and letter writing,” he said.
Like many, he has been encouraged by what he’s seen. More and more people are stepping up to take care of one another, going out of their way to safely aid the elderly or those who need assistance.
“There have been some really beautiful and powerful moments over the past few weeks. People are really showing care and compassion for others in a way that our normal routines don’t really allow for or that we didn’t always make time for,” Dyer said.
“So that’s been really a neat thing to see in the midst of this ... different neighborhood groups checking in with folks who live alone or who are part of the vulnerable population. People have offered to do grocery store shopping or have gone to pick up medications. People have been trying to find ways, big and small, to help.”
It has been an opportunity, however painful, for Christians to live out there faith. And he feels that the pandemic has offered the unique opportunity to embrace others.
“We are all in the same boat together. We are all being asked to face something that is unknown. It has been a disruption of normal life,” he said. “But it also reminds us how alike we are ... it reinforces that we’re all finite creatures — regardless of whether we’re rich, poor, black, white, Presbyterian or Baptist. And we’re being forced to come face-to-face with that.”
But in this time of fear in the face of mortality, Dyer emphasizes how important it is to turn to God.
“Our faith encourages us to meet God in our suffering ... in the moments of fear and even death. Good Friday is a reminder of that. With that too, we can hold up the truth and hope of an empty tomb on Easter. We can move forward with faith, courage and hope both for this life and the next. We are in the hands of a loving and compassionate God,” he said.
As Dyer stares into an empty sanctuary, that is reinforced more and more. He feels it is the best representation of the gift and sacrifice of Christ, especially in this time of trouble.
“Every church is facing empty sanctuaries. I had a professor from my seminary post something about how appropriate that seems — empty sanctuaries on Easter. It’s a testimony to the fact that by us not being together, lives are being saved ... just as we are being saved by the empty tomb,” he said.