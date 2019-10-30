If you’re hungry, a bowl of soup and a piece of good bread can be filling. Each person who eats a bowl of soup at the Nov. 5 Empty Bowl fundraiser will help provide 100 to 150 meals for the hungry.
Sponsoring Glynn Visual Arts has about 400 empty bowls waiting for buyers at lunch in Brunswick and dinner on St. Simons Island.
In five years, the Empty Bowl event has quadrupled in size, at least in bowls, and organizers hope in diners.
Each year, professional, hobbyist and novice potters have turned bowls that are sold full of soup to benefit America’s Second Harvest, said Debbie Craig, who joined with fellow Glynn Visual Arts potter Ann Marie Dalis to organize the event here. Although relatively new in Glynn County, Empty Bowl events have been held more than 50 years across the U.S. and Canada, Craig said.
“Everybody can relate to being hungry,’’ Dalis said. “It’s just a really good thing for the community and potters to do.”
This year, it’s crossing the causeway for two lunch servings at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Boom Boom Room on Newcastle Street. The diners will pay $20 for lunch and $30 for dinner between 5 and 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts that includes bread and dessert and they get to take their bowls home.
The evening diners will also get a glass of wine.
Craig said she hopes the addition of lunch in Brunswick will help the event continue to grow. The first year, Craig and Dalis set a goal of 100 bowls, and they got a boost this year from Jim Wolf’s donation of 89 bowls. Wolf is a North Carolina potter who winters on St. Simons.
“This year, he was just cranking them out for us,’’ Craig said.
Wolf undoubtedly had some knowledge of the event since Empty Bowl is an enormous event in Charlotte, Craig said.
A number of other local potters support America’s Second Harvest with donations of their work. Professional Heather Shadron has enthusiastically provided pottery all five years, Craig said.
The bowls come from a number of sources including the pottery wheels at Glynn Visual Arts studios.
“People pay [for pottery classes] to learn to make a bowl and then donate it back. They come to the event and try to find their bowl,’’ Craig said.
College of Coastal Georgia students made bowls as part of service learning in Craig’s ceramics class and Elizabeth Wurtz’s cultural studies class.
The Tinted Tide pottery and art studio on St. Simons offered opportunities to buy and glaze bowls to donate to the fund-raiser.
As some the bowl makers are the same year-after-year, so is the soup maker.
“We’ve been lucky to have Straton Hall signed on from the very first year,’’ Dalis said.
They make the soups, one with meat and another vegetarian, and provide the set-up including tables and seating and staff members to serve, Dalis said.
Dalis said she’s always tempted to head straight for the desserts provided by sponsors Boulevard Cafe and Small Cakes. Parker’s donates the wine for the evening meal.
Craig said she is hopeful people will register in advance so they can judge the amount of soup needed.
“Some years we’ve been worried we would run out but there’s always been enough. Sort of like loaves and fishes,’’ she said.
And it works that way in the long run as America’s Second Harvest stretches each dollar from the event to provisions for five years.
For tickets and reservations go to helpendhunger.org and click on the Events tab.