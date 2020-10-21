For the last five years, locals have eagerly awaited the annual Empty Bowl fundraiser, sponsored by Glynn Visual Arts, held each fall. The event allowed patrons to simultaneously celebrate two great community causes — the arts and America’s Second Harvest — while taking care of the less fortunate.
Last year, on Nov. 5, diners packed into the Boom Boom Room on Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick, for both lunch and dinner servings of warm soup and bread, served in handmade bowls crafted by area artisans. Patrons were able to take their dishes home as a keepsake, while proceeds from the ticket sales went toward providing 150 meals for Brunswick’s branch of America’s Second Harvest.
But, as with all things 2020, a similar scene will not take place this year. Instead, GVA organizer Ann Marie Dalis had to reimagine what the Empty Bowl event could be this year. But true to her artist’s nature, she was able to come up with a creative solution.
Earth to Table will include an online silent auction along with bowls available for in-person purchase from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7.
Bowls up for grabs were crafted from professional potters, as well as those from the College of Coastal Georgia. Participants can then enjoy their new art with a meal in the comfort and safety of their own home.
Dalis said there will be plenty of eye-catching art.
“All of GVA’s pottery studio members and other local potters donated at least 12 bowls — some potters donated many more. The exhibit of Empty Bowls, called Earth to Table, will fill the Glynn Visual Arts classroom with table settings showing all the potters’ wonderful bowl designs,” she said.
“Each bowl is $30 and as people see bowls they want to purchase, they can remove them from the setting and check out. We’re hoping that many attendees want entire sets — so come early. The sale of each bowl furnishes the food bank with enough money to provide 150 meals.”
And that, Kalista Morton notes, is more important than ever before. The community resource manager for America’s Second Harvest says the local need for food assistance has skyrocketed with the coronavirus pandemic. The support for the Empty Bowl initiative is critical in helping the food bank meet that need.
“Our food requests are up 50 percent compared to last year at this time. For every $1 we can raise we can provide five meals for those in need of food in Coastal Georgia. Help us continue to fight hunger in Coastal Georgia,” she implored.
“We have provided over 12,000 families with food boxes in the past several months through our mobile food pantries. We need to continue to help those in need and hope you can help us by supporting the Empty Bowl Fundraiser. One bowl purchased will provide 150 meals for those in need of food assistance.”