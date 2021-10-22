Marilyn Eigen sat fully focused. Stamp in hand, she pressed the shape into wet clay.
Closeby, Eigen’s fellow potter Elizabeth Holladay was painting one of her new pieces.
“You should see the ones Marilyn just took out of the kiln. They’re beautiful,” Holladay boasted ofw her friend’s work.
While Glynn Visual Arts was officially closed, these potters, along with Ann Marie Dalis, were busily working away to create new pieces for a very important cause — the Empty Bowl Earth to Table event. The November fundraiser benefiting the local branch of America’s Second Harvest depends on roughly 300 unique pieces of pottery, all handcrafted by area artisans, being produced in time for the program. It’s a huge undertaking to be sure but Dalis wouldn’t have it any other way.
“The Glynn Visual Arts Potters and local potter Heather Shadron have been contributing bowls to the Empty Bowl for the last seven years. We all know that the last two years have been very difficult for families in our area and we enjoy sharing our gift of pottery to help raise money to feed our community,” Dalis said.
Kalista Morton is certainly grateful for that. The Brunswick community coordinator for America’s Second Harvest says the effort is key in having a successful event.
“We are so grateful to them,” Morton said. “We definitely couldn’t do it without them. Lila Magbee heads up this fundraiser this year and has been very kind to do it.”
In years passed, the Empty Bowl included a seated dinner where patrons selected pottery to serve as their dish for a soup-centric meal. But, as with all other events, the format had to be reworked due to the pandemic.
Last year, the dinner was shelved entirely. Instead, they hosted a pottery sale with small masked group milling through Glynn Visual Arts to select pottery pieces to take home. And Morton said it was surprisingly very successful.
“We were worried because we didn’t do the food or the wine, but we ended up doubling what we made the year before, which was great. I think people were just so ready to get out so we had a two-day event and everyone came and bought bowls,” she said. “There was a lot of Christmas shopping being done so it went over great.”
Not one to fix what isn’t broken, the Empty Bowl Earth to Table for America’s Second Harvest will take the same form this year. However, there will be some new elements.
“We’re basically doing the same thing with the pottery sale but we’re going to start putting the bowls out two weeks in advance at different places in town. It’s what we’re calling the ‘Table Tour,’” she said.
Bowls will be displayed at boutiques like the Market on Newcastle, as well as restaurants like Halyards and Tramici.
“People will be able to go check out the table settings and make bids there,” she said. “Then, there will also be bowls they can buy outright.”
They will be out in the community through Nov. 3. The pottery sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island.
In general, the pottery ranges in pricing from $30 to $35. But for every dollar, America’s Second Harvest can serve six meals to local families in need.
“And the Anschutz Foundation, the owner of Sea Island’s foundation, will be matching that up to $500,000,” Morton said.
Every cent is needed more than ever before, she continues. The need is great and the funds will be kept right here in Glynn County.
“There are so many families who are struggling. It’s just as bad now as it was in the earlier days of COVID. We’re feeding 500 families once a month, so it’s definitely needed,” she said.