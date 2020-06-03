The best way to beat the Georgia heat is with a cool and crisp summer drink. At Ember on St. Simons Island, their mixologists serve up infused liquors that add a new spin to beachtime beverages.
One of their favorites is a pear and thyme-infused gin cocktail called the Retreat 70-5 — a twist on the French 75.
“Focusing on the lightness of a drink is important, especially when it’s hot outside,” said manager Heather Traylor.
The restaurant calls it Retreat 70-5 because of the its location — Retreat Village. It came to life after one of the staff members, Rheanna Tomlins, started playing around with different infusions and flavors.
“We came in one day and decided to experiment with plums, pears, thyme — all the things. We decided that the pear and thyme, and we wanted to do a gin-based cocktail, so we decided to do the pear and thyme gin,” Traylor said.
She said they use Bartlett pears for the house-infused gin — Commodore Gin from Savannah — because they tend to be sweeter than other pear varietals. The thyme gives the gin an earthy, slightly minty taste, which they feel balances well with the sweetness of the fruit.
But that’s not all. During the mixing process, the two decided to bring in the bubbly.
“We messed around with making just mixed drinks. Then we were like, why don’t we add some bubbles?” she said.
Traylor said that when they did, it became similar to a French 75 — a gin-based cocktail with lemon juice and some bubbles (champagne or Prosecco). Either can be used, depending on how sweet the person wants it.
That makes the Retreat 70-5 the gin drink for the “non-gin drinkers,” she adds. It’s light, refreshing and the infusion of the pear and thyme almost eliminate the heavy gin flavor.
Traylor said that the Retreat 70-5 is a relatively easy drink to make, outside of having to infuse the liquor.
“We use Bartlett pears and then like three, four sprigs of thyme for a bottle of gin. Let it sit for eight days in the gin and then strain the fruits and herbs out,” she said.
“Aside from that, it’s just mixing gin, a little splash of simple syrup, fresh lemon juice and then topping up the bubbles. So outside of the infusion, the drink itself is pretty simple.”
Each of their infused liquors takes anywhere from eight to 10 days to finish. But, Traylor says that jalapeños are a little different. Jalapeño infusions can either diffuse quickly or slower, depending on how hot the pepper is and how spicy someone wants the drink. Like the kitchen at Ember, the bar also enjoys using local and regional flavors as often as possible. And like the items used in the 70-5, their tap list also reflects the tastes of South Georgia.
Traylor says their 16 draft beers are all from Georgia breweries, noting that they switch out the brews multiple times a year. While mixing up new cocktails and serving up fun suds is familiar for Traylor, the newly mandated protocol the restaurant must follow these days is a little unfamiliar. Ember is one of the many restaurants that have re-opened its dining room with modified seating. Traylor concedes that it has been a bit odd getting used to the new protocols and requirements. Business, however, has been good.
“I think we’re getting more used to wearing the mask and the gloves because we’ve definitely been following all of those protocols,” she said.
“At first, that part was weird, but as far as business-wise, we’ve been busy. We’ve definitely seen a lot of people making reservations, which is awesome because that definitely helps with the flow of service when we have limited seating. We’ve been filling up, but making sure that we’re following all their guidelines at the same time.”
Retreat 70-5:
Ingredients
2 ounces pear and thyme-infused gin
Splash simple syrup
1 ounce of fresh lemon juice
Directions:
Wet the rim of a champagne flute and dip it in sugar. Then in a cocktail shaker, add in the gin, simple syrup and fresh lemon juice. Shake thoroughly. Strain it into the champagne flute and top it off with either champagne or Prosecco.