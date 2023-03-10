final elvis
Elvis Tribute Artist Austin Irby won first place in the pro division of the Georgia Elvis Festival in 2018. This year, he will also showcase his other vocal talents, performing as country star Josh Turner.

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

For those in Brunswick who know Austin Irby, one word comes to mind — Elvis.

And that’s true. The South Carolina native has crafted a career out of paying hommage to the King of Rock and Roll. For more than a decade, he’s traveled to share Presley’s songs (and moves) with adoring crowds. He made his first appearance in the port city back in 2013, with the inaugural Georgia Elvis Festival.

