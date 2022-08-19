Almost everyone has a special musical moment that changes their lives. For Ben Frey, it came in 1973.
That’s when the native of Mobile, Ala., first heard Sir Elton John.
“I was getting a ride home, and they had ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,’ playing. I was like, ‘Who is this?’ And they say, ‘It’s Elton John … you’ve never heard of Elton John?’”
He didn’t know it at the time, but the British pop star would come to play a major role in his life. Frey made up for lost time, quickly purchasing all the albums John had previously released. Of course, he started learning the songs and singing along. It also helped that he had experience singing, and he played the piano. But it wasn’t until his former wife brought up the idea of performing that he starting really thinking about “becoming” Elton.
“I was a stand-up comedian, and I’ve always done impressions. I always did karaoke too. I did Elton songs and when I was in my 40s, someone told me, ‘You know, you look like Elton John,’” he recalled. “Then, my wife at the time says, ‘You know people do tribute bands.’ Before that, it was really just a parlor trick.”
Since then however, it’s become a career. In the early 2000s, Frey started traveling around the region with various musicians paying tribute to the musical master.
“Over a period of years, people drop out and you replace them. But the iteration of my band that I have now is Ron Todd on lead guitar, Jeff Ellison on bass and Shawn Shackleford on drums. They’re all really great musicians. They’ve been doing this their entire lives. I try to surround myself with as many professional musicians as possible, much the way the hole surrounds itself with a donut,” he said with a laugh. “I couldn’t do this at this level without them.”
Next weekend, Frey and his crew will be heading to St. Simons Island to share that iconic sound with audiences. Golden Isles Arts and Humanities are hosting Frey in a concert titled Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton John from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at Neptune Park.
It will be Frey’s first time in the Golden Isles, and he’s thrilled to share his take on the star with audiences.
“I’ve been out that direction but never there. We’re really looking forward to it. I hear it’s beautiful,” he said.
He’s also excited to share Elton’s expansive catalog with new audiences. Over the years, he’s found that it always seems to translate throughout genres and generations.
“It’s cliche to say but these songs have really been the soundtracks of people’s lives. I played at a college town in Mississippi and I didn’t think that they would really get it, but everyone had their phones out and were singing along to ‘Tiny Dancer,’ and of course, ‘The Lion King,’ so people have different connections to it but they love it,” he said.
Frey understands. Even all these decades later, he still admires the man — both for his prolific songwriting and performing career, and as a human being.
As John takes his final tour, Frey is grateful for a chance to bring his work to even more audiences.
“The one thing I like to point out to people is that I couldn’t do this if I didn’t really admire Elton John as a person. To do this, you have to really immerse yourself in a person … the way they move, speak, sing and gesture. You can’t do it if you’re not 100 percent OK with who they are as a person,” he said.
“I admire him as a musician and songwriter … all the songs he did with Bernie Taupin. But also what he overcame in terms of his addictions and his self esteem issues. I’m a huge admirer of him. I know that I’m a straight man portraying a gay man but I’m doing it with respect. I love Elton John, as a musician and human being. I couldn’t do it otherwise.”