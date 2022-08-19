081922_eltonjohn

Ben Frey performs as Elton John in a previous show. He will be on St. Simons Island to present Still Standing on Aug. 28.

 Provided photo

Almost everyone has a special musical moment that changes their lives. For Ben Frey, it came in 1973.

That’s when the native of Mobile, Ala., first heard Sir Elton John.

