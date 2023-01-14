On my trip to Israel, there were many meaningful stops along the way. I loved the town of Nazareth, Magdala, Capernaum, Mt. Precipice, Jerusalem and more. So many holy reminders along the way. These are real places where real events happened, where King David really ruled, where Moses stood on Mount Nebo and looked down upon the land, and where Jesus really walked.
One of our stops was the Ein Gedi Nature reserve which is south of Jerusalem near the Dead Sea. As you wind down toward the Dead Sea, you are headed into the lowest point of land on the earth. Several hundred feet below sea level, the landscape becomes dusty and arid. It becomes brutally hot in the summer. The sand-colored landscape looks like it could go on forever. The towering cliffs beyond the Dead Sea are beautiful yet unforgiving.
Tucked away back in the desert lands is a hidden canyon with a fresh water source. And as you walk further back into the canyon, the shade begins to provide a refuge from the dry heat. You also notice something else — life! Ein Gedi becomes a little oasis in the desert.
I loved visiting this place because of its meaning. If you remember David’s story in the Bible, he was anointed by God as a young age to become the next king. He killed a giant and became an instant hero. The Lord was with him, and he continued to rise to great heights as a military hero. King Saul became insanely jealous and attempted to take David’s life. David had to run and flee for his life.
Imagine the pressure and distress David may have felt. He had to leave his mentor Samuel behind. He has to say goodbye to his best friend Jonathan. His wife left him. He fled from home and all his comforts. He was thrown out into the desert on the run, seeking to hide. I can imagine David and his men winding along the Dead Sea feeling as dry and arid as the land they were passing through. And then the come to the hidden valley of Ein Gedi. There they had covering, shade, fresh water to drink (and to bathe). They would have a buffet of animals coming to the springs and the falls to drink water. And they would hear the peaceful sound of the water running, waterfalls spilling down from high to low. It was not an easy season, but Ein Gedi became a refuge where David met with God. God was his true refuge, but Ein Gedi was his physical refuge.
The Lord has a place of Ein Gedi for all of us in life. The Lord know the difficult parts of our journey, the forgotten promises he has for us, and the unwanted struggles for survival. When we walk through the lowest places of our existence, it is there Ein Gedi awaits.
There are times when we feel stripped of our comforts and all of our props, and we are not sure where to turn. The Lord will meet us as our refuge. He will provide our Ein Gedi moments where he provides comfort, provision, a quiet place for our soul to rest. It is in these tough times we can learn more clearly to hear his voice, and then to trust Him.
Walking through Ein Gedi, these are the thoughts that ran through my mind. In this hidden valley, David truly learned that the Lord is a refuge. His God became real and personal. He was not being celebrated, but David was running for his life. I am sure these moments created a strength and depth in David that would last for the rest of his life. His faith was deeply tested, and he found His God could be trusted. May the Lord prove to be your rock and refuge. And that’s the Word.