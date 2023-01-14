On my trip to Israel, there were many meaningful stops along the way. I loved the town of Nazareth, Magdala, Capernaum, Mt. Precipice, Jerusalem and more. So many holy reminders along the way. These are real places where real events happened, where King David really ruled, where Moses stood on Mount Nebo and looked down upon the land, and where Jesus really walked.

One of our stops was the Ein Gedi Nature reserve which is south of Jerusalem near the Dead Sea. As you wind down toward the Dead Sea, you are headed into the lowest point of land on the earth. Several hundred feet below sea level, the landscape becomes dusty and arid. It becomes brutally hot in the summer. The sand-colored landscape looks like it could go on forever. The towering cliffs beyond the Dead Sea are beautiful yet unforgiving.

