One of the staples at Christmas is good eggnog.
Boozy or not, the drink just screams holiday cheer. Davis Rooks, bar manager at Tipsy McSway’s in downtown Brunswick, says it reminds him of Christmas for a couple of reasons.
“I think it’s the nutmeg and the fact that you have to make — if you want a lot, you have to make a lot of it at once,” Rooks said. “So you can share it because usually, you’re around other people during Christmas.”
However, eggnog isn’t what it seems. Sometimes, people age it for months at a time before ever indulging — talk about dedication.
“It’s usually like a two-person job, I think, too, because like someone needs to be cleaning after you because it’s messy,” Rooks said. “Like it takes me probably an hour maybe to make it the correct way. You’re supposed to let it age for like a month or so. Some people let it age for like a year before they drink it. I’ve got a friend that’s got like a year-old eggnog right now that comes in here a lot.”
Adding liquor to the mixture keeps the dairy elements from expiring.
“It should stay good,” Rooks said. “I’ve had eight-month-old eggnog before, and it was fine.”
Eggnog seems to be an acquired taste, but Rooks says using fresh ingredients can make a difference.
“I think if you use fresh ingredients, especially like freshly grated nutmeg, you’ll notice a difference instead of that little plastic jar that you have in your spice cabinet,” Rooks said. “I think many people my age are probably more into doing things by hand and using fresh ingredients.”
The key to delicious eggnog, though, is consistency and choosing the right liquor. Rooks says, in his recipe, he avoids using expensive whiskeys.
“I think if you’re patient with it and get the eggs the right consistency — get a good peak when you’re whipping the egg whites in your own,” Rooks said. “Your selection of liquor — I use Wild Turkey 101 and Richland Rum, like half and half of each for a recipe. It just depends on how much effort you want to put into it, I guess.”
If there isn’t a lot of time, Rooks says there is a drink called a Rum Flip that mimics the taste of eggnog, but not the same consistency. A Rum Flip consists of cream, a whole egg, alcohol, then shaking it hard to mix.
The finishing touches of the eggnog is the signature cinnamon stick garnish.
“It just sort of looks like a garnish. It is just so plain looking — it looks like you’re drinking milk. You might as well put something in it that makes it look nice because you eat with your eyes first.”
Ingredients:
4 eggs
63 grams of sugar
2 cups of whole milk
1 cup of heavy cream
freshly grated nutmeg
4 oz of bourbon(or rum or cognac, Davis uses a mix of bourbon and rum).
Directions:
Separate the eggs, add 13 grams of sugar to the egg whites and beat them until they form stiff peaks. Set the bowl aside and beat the yolks with the rest of the sugar until it turns a buttery color. Add the milk and heavy cream and chosen liquor. Grate in the nutmeg, and then slowly add the egg whites. Mix them in very slowly until it’s all combined.