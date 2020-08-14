The world is a very different place these days. But while the novel coronavirus has taken the stage in terms of international health care, there are plenty of other illnesses that are still posing major threats.
Childhood cancer is, unfortunately, one of them. The disease is much more common than most people realize, dealing a devastating blow to families around the world. In the Golden Isles alone, many have become all too familiar with this multi-tiered struggle — just ask the Busbys. Their son, Chase, was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2015, when he was just 3-years- old. The years that followed proved to be a roller coaster of emotion and stress.
The Busbys endured and today, Chase is a happy and thriving 8-year-old boy. But they know there are many families at different points of that journey.
Chase’s father, Chris, says that his family found there were three areas of focus throughout their fight — the medical, the financial and the spiritual.
“For the medical portion, we are grateful that we have one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation through Wolfson Children’s Hospital & Nemours. Chase received outstanding care during his three years of treatment and follow up,” he said.
“We’ve been so happy to help support the annual Wolfson Children’s Challenge that has helped fund capital projects for two new MRI machines, the new Level 1 Trauma Center, and this past year a MIBG Therapy Room for specialized treatment of solid brain tumors.”
Aside from treatment, the financial portion of a cancer battle also presents hardships. The costs can add up quickly putting a crushing burden on an increasingly difficult situation.
“In talking with other families, the financial stress in addition to the medical challenges can lead to a breaking point. Wonderful organizations like the Jay Fund in Jacksonville and CURE Childhood Cancer in Atlanta help lessen the financial stress through programs to pay for rent, mortgages, utilities and gas cards for travel,” Busby said.
“They also have financial counseling for parents to help budget the bills that pile up through treatment. These organizations also bring families together with parties and events to bring some much needed joy during a time of crisis.”
The final piece — the spiritual — was a crucial element for the family in terms of making it through. They credit their church, Wesley United Methodist at Frederica, with providing unparalleled support. There are also a number of resources in the community that offered a hand, including Blue Skies Ministries.
“The members and staff at Wesley UMC prayed for us, brought meals and did so much to help our spirit during our battle. Blue Skies connected us directly with families going through pediatric cancer and gave us a community of faith that we can laugh with during the fun times and mourn with during the tough times,” he said.
“We have been honored to volunteer the past two years and serve other families who are now facing their battle. And our Golden Isles Community has done so much to love and support not only our family, but so many other families fighting pediatric cancer. It is amazing to see people from all walks of life come together and help families meet the challenges of this illness.”
Another way their church has offered aid is by assisting with a local fundraiser for to raise awareness of childhood cancer. For the past several years, Wesley UMC has served as the organizer for the Go Gold bow campaign. The effort allows participants to purchase a gold bow online via its website — wesleyssi.org — and display it during September, National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The church helps collect and distribute the funds collected which go right back into helping local families battling cancer.
“Through the Gold Bow Fundraiser, we can all directly help children in our community with their medical, financial and spiritual needs. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, so we are asking our community to spread awareness by putting a gold bow on their mailbox or door,” Busby said.
“This year, 100 percent of donations from a gold bow will go directly to families whose child is currently going through treatment, as well as CURE Childhood Cancer. All of the ribbon is bought and donated by a local business, and all of the bows are tied by volunteers. The money is a gift to the family to serve whatever financial needs they may have due to medical expenses.”
Beyond the financial assistance, the bows serve as a visual representation of the support the community is offering those in the midst of the fight. And the Busbys know first hand how much that means to those families.
“The gold bows serve as a message to let these families know they are not alone in this fight. While Chase was undergoing treatment, it was so much fun for him and our family to drive around different neighborhoods and see all of the gold bows on mailboxes,” Busby said.
“We told him, ‘Look Chase! There is another family that is thinking of you and praying for you to get better!’ It is a blessing for families to know that a community is rallying behind you during such a scary and challenging time.”
The Busbys are hoping to be a part of providing that to others and they know that the community will be behind them again. They’re hoping to see a sea of gold bows throughout neighborhoods and businesses again this year. The Go Gold campaign is currently underway and orders are being taken online and by mail through Sept. 6. They are $25 each.
Each one of those donations, Busby adds, will make tangible difference in the lives of children fighting cancer.
“We had so much support from our family, friends, and community when Chase was diagnosed. This is not the case for every family. The pediatric cancer world is small and families can quickly feel like they are the only one in this battle. It meant so much to us to hear other families stories and helped us know that there is hope,” Busby said.
“We want to help pass along the hope and love that we received during Chase’s diagnosis and treatment and let it be a blessing to families who are still in the midst of their battle. There is still so much work to be done to support families and to support medical advances in pediatric cancer.”