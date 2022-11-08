Diabetes Education

Walter Ogelsby with Sue Ullrich, MA.Ed., RN, CDCES, coordinator, Diabetes Education, Southeast Georgia Health System.

 Chris Moncus

There are a million reasons to attend free diabetes education classes at Southeast Georgia Health System. “One million Georgians have diabetes, and over 30 percent are prediabetic. There are a lot of undiagnosed diabetics walking around,” says Sue Ullrich, MA.Ed., RN, CDCES. Ullrich coordinates the Health System’s Outpatient Diabetes Education Program.

Why do so many of us have this potentially life-threatening disease? “It’s a lifestyle disease caused by obesity, diet and sedentary lifestyle. Age, family history, hypertension, smoking, high cholesterol and ethnicity are also risk factors,” Ullrich says.

