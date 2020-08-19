With COVID-19 still affecting the world around us, one of the most important things we can do is try and keep our immune systems healthy.
On top of social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands and sanitizing everything, another way to protect yourself is with a healthy diet.
Sam Czarnota, dietary director of food and nutrition at the Southeast Georgia Health System, provides helpful tips and food choices to eat during this unprecedented time.
“Eating a nutritious diet has always been one of the easiest ways to stay healthy,” Czarnota said. “A healthy diet supports your immune system, and a strong immune system helps protect you from illness.”
Granted, it’s not just one food that can help but multiple nutrients. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says these nutrients can help strengthen your immune system. It is important to include probiotics, protein, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and Zinc into your daily lives.
“While no one food or diet can prevent illness, eating healthy can help your body prevent, fight and recover from infections, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Czarnota said.
It’s essential to keep your immune system in good shape at all times, not just during a global pandemic.
Eating healthy just happens to be one of the easiest ways to do that. Incorporating these different foods into your diet can be a better option than spending extra money on supplements.
Czarnota says that overloading on specific nutrients wouldn’t give your immune system a super boost, and taking too much of some of them can actually do more harm.
The seven nutrients listed can be found in a multitude of foods. It’s important to know what each nutrient does, so you can keep your diet balanced.
Probiotics are good bacteria found in cultured dairy products like yogurt. Protein can be found in a multitude of items, not just meat, it can help you with healing and recovery.
Protein can be found in plant and animal products like milk, eggs, beef, chicken, fish, nuts beans and many more options.
Vitamin A helps protect against infections and helps regulate the immune system. This nutrient can be found in sweet potatoes, eggs, carrots, broccoli, spinach or milk.
Most people know that vitamin C is a crucial part of the diet. Look for citrus fruits as this nutrient can help the immune system by increasing one’s antibodies. Vitamin D is found in fatty fish, eggs, and drinks that are fortified with it.
Vitamin E works as an antioxidant, which decreases inflammation. Sunflower seeds, vegetable oils and peanut butter are just a few things that have Vitamin E.
Zinc helps wounds heal, and folks can find this in wheat, beans and tofu. However, Czarnota said that it’s best absorbed from animal sources like beef and fish.
A healthy diet and immune system are feasible as most of these foods are already included in people’s everyday lives. However, right now, people must get enough of those nutrients.
There are plenty of other types of food outside of the ones listed that include these key nutrients. Salmon is another type of fish that is full of vitamin D.
Green tea is also good to add to your diet as it’s full of antioxidants shown to help boost the immune system.
The key is not over-doing one specific nutrient and find a variety of foods that offer these nutrients to eat.
Water is also vital as it can hydrate people and help produce lymph, which carries white blood cells and other cells through the body. Watermelon, cucumbers and celery are just three foods that are high in water content.
While we’ve heard all of our lives, a balanced diet is key, well the doctors and dietitians were not lying. If the plate is colorful, then something right is being done.
For more information on COVID-19 and how to protect yourself and your family, visit sghs.org/covid-19. Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call the Health System’s screening hotline at 912-466-7222.