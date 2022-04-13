Easter in the Igel household is a festive occasion — celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ is important, but it’s also a time for family to connect and have fun.
“We celebrate Jesus’ resurrection, new life, hope, forgiveness,” said Casey Igel. “Easter is a big family holiday. I host a lunch after church with all the extended family. We have a big egg hunt in the backyard for the children. I love Easter clothes — even though I have boys, and they will complain.”
For the girls in the family, though, it’s bonnets, baskets, saddle shoes and orchid corsages, she added.
And Easter dinner is veritable buffet.
“Every year I make a tomato aspic, every year all the children gag over it,” she laughed. “The dessert table is always especially fun. We have a mix of Easter bunny and the resurrection represented. Lots of different painted sugar cookies, birds nests with chocolate eggs inside and a lamb shaped cake.”
In the last few years, Igel added another item — a colorful cookie arrangement.
“A few years ago I came across these very vibrant egg cartons and knew that I needed to come up with some sort of cookie kit that incorporated them,” said Igel, who makes a variety of dessert kits as part of her business, Casey-Mo’s Cookies. “So the kits were born. Twelve white-iced eggs in a carton with a bunny-shaped paint palette and paintbrush included.”
She dubbed them paint-your-own cookies, or PYO cookies. They’re pretty standard sugar cookies with a layer of white royal icing on top. She sells pre-made kits, but it’s something a family can also make on their own. The only catch is ... the icing must dry for 24 hours.
And there’s a reason for the wait time. This period allows the icing to become the “edible canvas” on which the food colors can be painted. Dip a paintbrush in water and then food coloring for a watercolor-like effect.
“They are easy for children of all ages and adults,” Igel added. “The littles have a hard time not eating them but if you can save them, they are a beautiful display in their bright cartons. Or put them on your f avorite serving platter and save them for Easter dinner.”
The pre-made kit — which is designed to fit in Easter baskets — is $25. To request one email caseyigel@gmail.com or message her Instagram@caseymoscookies.
Royal Icing
2 lb powdered sugar (confectioners’ sugar)
5 oz pasteurized egg whites
1 tsp cream of tarter
1 tsp vanilla
Food coloring
Directions: Beat egg whites and cream of tarter 30 seconds. Add in sugar and then vanilla. Beat until thick and shiny. You may thin icing by adding water. Igel adds half a teaspoon at a time. Spread a thin layer on your cookie and let it dry for 24 hours. Then,] get a few drops of food colors and a little water and just start painting.