Easter is the promise of life after death. Every one of us will live forever somewhere after we die. And we will be dead (at least physically speaking) a whole lot longer than we will be alive. Because Jesus rose from the dead, those who trust in Christ can enjoy and experience the eternal joy of heaven. The resurrection of Jesus promises that we do not have to come to an empty end after living a full life. We can actually have great hope beyond the grave.
There once was a missionary in Brazil who discovered a tribe of Indians in a remote part of the jungle. They lived near a very large river. The tribe needed medical attention, because a contagious disease was ravaging through their population. People were dying on a daily basis.
There was a hospital that was located not too far away across the river. The Indians, however, would not cross the river because of their superstition. They believed that an evil spirit of death inhabited the river and that to cross it would mean certain death. They had no intention of crossing the river. The missionary explained to them how he had crossed the river and was unharmed. They were not impressed though. He then took them to the bank and placed his hand in the water, but still they would not go in. He walked into the water all the way up to his waste and splashed water on his face. It didn’t matter though. They were still afraid to enter the river.
Almost at a loss, the missionary finally dove into the river. He swam all the way under the water until he emerged on the other side. As he broke through the water, he raised his fist triumphantly into the air like a champion. The Indians began to cheer because the missionary had fully entered into the river of death and come out victorious on the other side. They were now willing to follow him across the river.
This is what Jesus has done. He entered into the river of death and came out victorious on the other side. He now declares that it is safe for us to follow him. Many people are afraid of death, but He can make sure we pass through safely to the other side. We need not fear death because he has conquered it.
Jesus rose from the dead that we might also rise with him from death to live with Him. Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live even though he dies” (John 11:25). Jesus made some pretty bold claims, and perhaps none any bolder than this. Jesus claimed here that all the mysteries of heaven, hell, and the afterlife can be boiled down to Him. He declared that he is “the resurrection.” The resurrection is not just an event – He is a person. He gives life, eternal life, resurrection life to those who fully seek him.
The apostle Paul said, “Where O death is your victory? Where O death is your sting?” (1 Corinthians 15:55). This is a triumphant declaration of a man who knows his Savior has entered the river of death and come out on the other side. This is the confidence of a man who knows that Jesus has thoroughly defeated death once and for all. He finally concludes: “Thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57).
Do you have such confidence? Have you trusted your life into the hands of the one who is the resurrection and the life? You can follow him into the river and death and come out safely on the other side. Thanks be to God. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.