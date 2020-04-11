Easter is not canceled! We may not be able to gather publicly for worship. We may be uncertain of the future. We may be unsettled, undone, and struggling with fear and discouragement. One thing is sure though — Easter is not cancelled. Jesus Christ is still alive. He still changes life. He still offers hope. And He still calms our fears.
“Do not be afraid” is a big part of the Easter message. When Mary entered into the empty tomb on that first Easter morning, the angel met her and declared, “Do not be afraid.” When Jesus revealed himself to her, she grabbed his feet and worshipped. Jesus spoke and said, “Do not be afraid.” The risen Savior speaks into all of our fears and calls to us, as well — “Do not be afraid.”
Fear is something that strikes at all of us. It is one of the most powerful human emotions. Fear is the first negative emotion that is expressed in scripture. After Adam and Eve sinned and rebelled against God, they hid from him. Adam said to the Lord, “I heard you in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked, so I hid” (Genesis 3:10). Man’s heart became filled with fear. He was now afraid of God. He was afraid of the future. He felt as if he was now on his own and somehow had to survive in a dangerous world. That can be scary. Know what I mean? Sure you do.
I am convinced that fear is truly rooted in our separation from God. Sin has left us disconnected from Him. Even as Christians, there are times we still feel disconnected from our Father. We feel that we can’t trust Him. We feel all alone and vulnerable. There are times that fear takes us hostage.
What is that you are afraid of? Right now, many of us are feeling fear for our health, our finances and for our future. Fear and panic are filling the air and filling hearts. This current reality is exposing our mortality, and our insecurities, and we are facing the future with a lot of anxiety.
So what do we do? What does Easter say to our fears? Jesus stepped out of the tomb and proclaimed, “Do not be afraid.” I think he was seeking to bring peace to his disciples who were fearful of the future. They felt they had disappointed God. They felt their lives were in danger. They had lost all hope and vision for the future.
The death and resurrection of Jesus has the power to remove our unhealthy fears and assure of God’s love and commitment. God is not going anywhere. He has not left us. He is in the same place that he was when Jesus was on the cross. And He is in the same place when Jesus rose from the dead. God is for us. God is with us. And God loves us, and will never leave us or forsake us.
Hold on. Don’t let go. And if you do, be assured that God will not let go of you. It may feel hopeless. It may look hopeless. The disciples felt that way when their saw their leader on the cross. They were broken as they took and buried his lifeless body. But hope was restored when they discovered an empty tomb. He is alive. He is still alive. And he still says, “Do not be afraid.” And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@weare community.church or 912-634-2960.