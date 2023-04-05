Hummus

ECHO Head Chef Tom Cook’s pimento cheese hummus is a fan-favorite at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort.

 Provided photo

Both Easter and the Masters Tournament will make this a big weekend for the King and Prince, which is a go-to for both families vacationing this time of year and golf fans unable to see the golf tournament in Augusta in person.

The King and Prince provided the setting for many family Easter traditions, an Easter brunch buffet being the main staple for the resort and its guests.

