Both Easter and the Masters Tournament will make this a big weekend for the King and Prince, which is a go-to for both families vacationing this time of year and golf fans unable to see the golf tournament in Augusta in person.
The King and Prince provided the setting for many family Easter traditions, an Easter brunch buffet being the main staple for the resort and its guests.
“The resort has hosted this holiday brunch buffet for the better part of the last decade,” said Bart Johnson, King and Prince general manager. “We do believe it’s a time-honored tradition for many families that flock to the island during the spring. We love hosting families for this special occasion.”
As with past years, the buffet will have a little something for everyone — including those with food allergies or dietary restrictions — and feature some traditional Easter-inspired dishes.
“Fresh greens, roasted lamb and carrot cake will all be featured,” Johnson said. “As with all of our holiday brunch buffet presentations, you’ll find plenty of fresh seafood, including our popular chilled seafood display. The menu is a reflection of ECHO’s flavors and dishes, highlighting the delicious produce and products from our region.”
Expect to find locally-sourced ingredients from the likes of Uncle Don’s, Stripling Farms, Golden Isles Olive Oil and Savannah Bee Company, among others.
This weekend is also a big one for another reason, Johnson said — the Masters Tournament in Augusta.
Situated on the beach of the golfing destination that is St. Simons Island, the King and Prince plays host to Masters viewers each year, he said, but that’s probably going to be especially true this year with the Masters and Easter landing around the same time.
Among the special offerings at the hotel in honor of the event is a fan-favorite pimento cheese hummus, he said. For those stuck at home, he provided a quick rundown of how to make your own.
1 large red pepper roasted, peeled & chopped
1 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice
12 oz canned or fully cooked garbanzo beans
4 oz roasted pimento peppers, diced
Directions: In a food processor, puree the first 10 ingredients until smooth and consistent. Then fold in shredded cheddar and pimento peppers. Serve with toasted crostini or gourmet crackers of your choice.