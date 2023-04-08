St. Mark's stained glass
Stained glass is St. Mark’s Episcopal Church depicts the empty cross at Calvary where Jesus Christ was crucified. Per Christian tradition, he rose from the dead three days later, which is celebrated today on Easter Sunday.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

In the Christian faith community, Easter comes with many connotations.

Christian denominations of every stripe will celebrate Easter this Sunday, remembering the death and celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Christianity’s central figure, believed by adherents to be the son of God and the savior of humanity.

