The past year has offered many opportunities for lessons in patience, kindness and perseverance.
And Rochelle Fraser-Foster is a big believer in learning from the past. The author, coach and revivalist always feels that there are spiritual lessons to be drawn from the toughest of times. And that’s a message that she will be sharing with attendees at the Golden Isles Women’s Connection Conference.
The event, which is in its 14th year, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Titled, Dust to Diamonds, the program will feature faith-based advice on of becoming one’s best self and walking closer with God.
“Does it feel like this past year has brought you ‘dust?’ Moments missed that turned expectations to dust? Monumental life events canceled, delayed and limited bringing heart desires to dust? The light of change not seeming to break through bringing hope to dust? Loss that overwhelms your heart to a point of brokenness that feels it’s been shattered into dust?,” she said.
“God reminds us that all He needs is dust. We believe this Mother’s Day God is birthing something beautiful from our dust. Are you willing to bring your dust to the only one that has power to turn it into diamonds?”
For organizers, like Jill McGahan, this seemed to be precisely the message that women need to hear. And she’s excited to help provide the stage for Fraser-Foster to offer that inspiration.
“We feel strongly that there’s a great need for women to reconnect in these uncertain times as well as a hunger to hear from God and be encouraged,” she said.
Tickets are available online at GIWC.info for both the live event ($25 includes lunch) and online ($20). They also may be purchased St. Simons Community Church, First Baptist Church Brunswick and Wesley United Methodist Church.