For many people, the road to a profession is a winding one, filled with hits and misses.
But that wasn’t true for Melanie Johnson. She was drawn to her career in high school.
Growing up in north Alabama, Johnson felt inclined to help others from an early age. That’s why she decided to pursue a career in physical therapy.
“I became interested in physical therapy in high school. In college, I did internship at a physical therapy clinic and decided that is what I wanted to do,” she said.
She attended Mississippi State University in Starkville, Miss., and majored in fitness management. Johnson followed that up with a physical therapy degree completed at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.
Once she completed her education, it was time to find a job. And Johnson feels she really lucked out when she discovered Advance Rehabilitation.
Operating both on St. Simons Island and in Brunswick, the clinics offers a variety of treatments designed to keep patients up and moving. It’s a philosophy that fit with Johnson’s own passion for helping others recover their best selves.
She also thrives in the environment which allows deep bonds between the employees and the patients.
“I have worked at Advance Rehabilitation for 19 years. I enjoy the family atmosphere amongst the staff and the focus on the patients,” she said.
At Advance Rehabilitation, the therapists offer a multitude of personalized programs to treat patients from head to toe. Many of the therapists have specializations to provide optimal options for care.
As for Johnson, she is proficient in dry needling.
“Dry needling is a technique physical therapists use to treat a variety of issues. We use it to treat trigger points, relieve pain and improve range of motion,” she said.
“I use it quite a bit to help deal with headaches, neck and shoulder pain, as well as some low back pain.”
Johnson says that it is a very effective treatment. And despite the term “needling,” the process is not a painful one.
“Once the trigger point or problem area is identified, a small needle (thin filiform needle) is inserted into the muscle to release the trigger point. It can be uncomfortable but is not usually very painful,” she said.
“The discomfort is usually minimal compared to what brought the patient in to begin with. Dry needling is an effective tool when used as part of a broader physical therapy treatment plan.”
The results, Johnson says, have been positive. She’s received rave reviews from her patients and many of them are able to return to doing the things the love most such as tennis, gardening, golfing and playing with their grandchildren.
“I have seen a lot of success especially when treating headaches or chronic tension in neck and shoulder muscles,” she said. “It has allowed many to counteract the tension caused from hours working at the computer.”
When Johnson isn’t helping her patients get back to life, she enjoys embracing her own adventures.
“I enjoy reading, spending time with family and friends, traveling and outside activities such as kayaking, hiking and camping,” she said.