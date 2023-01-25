The present slow season aside, Ben Hankey, chef and general manager of Wolf Island Oyster Co., said the new Redfern Village seafood spot has had nearly nonstop brisk business since opening in July of last year.

“We hit the ground running,” Hankey said.

Tostensen hosts District 1 town hall meeting

The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen attracted a crowd of about 60 people Tuesday, with little criticism expressed during the hour-long meeting.

Contaminated water flowed into tidal zone

The milky, contaminated water from an industrial chemical release that killed more than 85 fish in a Glynn County canal entered tidal waters that flow into the Turtle River, a report from the state Environmental Protection Division shows.