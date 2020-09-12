Do you pray? Have you found yourself praying more during this season of COVID-19? Do you ever wonder what prayer is really all about? We talk about prayer, ask for prayer, tell others we will pray for them. I find many more Christ followers talk more about prayer than actually praying.
Prayer is actually quite simple and easy, but also really difficult. I know it seems I contradicted myself, but let me explain. Prayer is nothing more than a conversation with our Heavenly Father for the purpose of deepening our relationship with Him and seeking His help and blessing for our lives. I like to think of prayer as seeking God’s face and His hand.
Seeking God’s face means that we are seeking greater intimacy with God. The greatest gift of prayer is actually the gift of God himself. In prayer, we can foster a greater sense of relationship with our God. We can talk to Him, share our heart with Him and even learn to listen for his voice.
Seeking God’s hand is about petitioning God for his provision and help. The Lord wants us to come to him and ask for what we want and need, however he doesn’t want us to view him as a heavenly vending machine. If you just seek God’s hand, you will not often see great results in prayer. Those who learn to seek his face will often see God’s mighty hand of power revealed in their life. We have an amazing privilege to come to the Lord in prayer.
For many years, championship sports teams would visit the White House to be congratulated by the president. One year, the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl and made their visit. One team member forgot his drivers license (ID). Do you know you can win a Super Bowl, but the secret service still will not let you in to the White House with your teammates if you forget your identification? So one teammate had to wait outside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. while the rest of the team got the moment of honor with the president. Well thankfully, Jesus has given us access to the throne room of heaven at any moment. If we know Jesus, we will never be denied. Prayer is easy. It is simple. It is a conversation with God to seek His face and to seek His hand.
Prayer is also super difficult. I can be a fierce struggle at moment and feel so hard to do. It is because of our flesh, the part of us souls that is still a hold over of the sinful nature. Our flesh can be lazy and self-sufficient. Our flesh at times resists God, longing to control our own lives and find answers. Proud and self-sufficient people will never really learn to pray. As long as we want to stay in control, we will never become a person of deep prayer. Only the people who recognize their sin and their desperate need will humbly embrace prayer and their need of God’s daily grace and daily bread.
I also believe that Satan will do anything to distract us and keep us from prayer. The enemy knows the power of prayer. He knows it is the secret weapon for which he has no defense. Prayer scares “the hell out of the devil himself.” He will do all in his power to distract and discourage us from prayer. He is fine if we go to church seven nights a weeks, as long as we do not learn to really become intimate with God in prayer.
So often prayer can feel like a mystery, a bore or a chore. All of these are designs of the enemy to keep you from the power of your knees. I tell you that there is nothing more wonderful and powerful than a deep and connected prayer life. It is the hardest simple thing you will discover.
Oh the discovery though. In prayer, your faith will move you from the realm of religion into a true relationship with God. There is no other habit like prayer than can really transform your walk with God into a deep personal sense of fellowship with Him.
Prayer will also energize your heart and spirit through the power of the Holy Spirit. Prayer will become the place to meet with God and be filled by His love, grace and Holy Spirit. So, do you pray? It is easy and yet I know how hard it is. May you find grace to go deeper with God in prayer. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.