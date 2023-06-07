The doors officially opened in March, but Brandon Boudreau, owner of Newcastle Wine Merchant, wants the June 16 grand opening to be a “big, splashy event.”
“We do one complimentary wine tasting a month on First Friday, but this will be an additional one for our grand opening," he said.
From 5-8 p.m., the shop at 1328 Newcastle St. will host live music, a food truck from Reid’s Apothecary and offer tastes from some of Boudreau’s favorite winemakers and those of his wife, Priscilla Ring.
“One thing we do really, really well is our tastings,” Boudreau said.
The typical wine tasting at Newcastle Wine is an “intimate sit-down experience,” he said. The next one, happening tomorrow, is a European white wine tasting and is already sold out. The next, “Tasting of Piedmont,” is nearly so. Each tasting is accompanied by charcuterie from Schroeder’s Market on Gloucester Street. Boudreau said he might have to schedule another this month to accommodate the demand.
“We want to provide a better education to the area as far as understanding wine,” he said, and to fill out some days on the Golden Isles’ calendar when there’s nothing else going on.
Since opening their doors on Newcastle Street, Boudreau said he’s quickly become familiar with a lot of the regulars in the downtown commercial district.
“Every single day we meet new people, and it’s been wonderful to become part of the downtown community,” Ring said.
Both Ring and Boudreau worked for the Sea Island Company for a time, Boudreau in the Georgian Room at The Cloister as a sommelier. The shop gets its fair share of customers from the islands, but there’s a definite difference between the two audiences. In downtown Brunswick, Boudreau said the crowd is typically younger and more adventurous, which he finds refreshing.
“They’re really excited to try different types of wine,” Ring added. “A lot of the customers there (on St. Simon Island), they were more into the classics, the Burgundy and Champagne.”
That’s the exact audience they want, she continued. One of their goals with Newcastle Wine Merchant is to put a spotlight on “esoteric and unique” wines from places like Argentina and Spain. Going out of the way for lesser-known varieties also gives the shop a lower price point than some others.
One example is a Sicilian wine that Boudreau recently got in.
“That’s not as off-the-beaten-path as I could go … there’s been a lot of media attention on them lately,” Boudreau said. “But it used to be a sommelier or wine connoisseur secret.”
He’s been in the fine-dining business for about a decade now, Boudreau said, but he certainly didn’t start out on that trajectory. He’d been pursuing an education in finance and worked in food service on the side during college. It was purely an economical decision to leave the restaurant he was working at in favor of a wine shop similar to Newcastle Wine Merchant — the pay was better.
It wasn’t long before he started to see the appeal.
“I just fell in love with wine,” he said.
Boudreau started taking some sommelier classes, but he hadn’t yet abandoned the educational track he was on. It was in these classes that he discovered a passion for wine that he turned into a career about 10 years ago.
“Going to these classes changed my mind on the entire world,” he said.
Wine is a very sophisticated beverage based on taste alone, but in classes, he learned about the long, long legacy of different types of wines and how a drink made from obscure little grapes in unknown parts of the world can open the door to a nearly endless wealth of knowledge.
As an example, he pointed to the Nebbiolo, a grape grown in the Piedmont region of Italy at the foot of the Alps on the Italy-France border. Some of the producers of Nebbiolo wine have been in the business for generations, passing down the knowledge of cultivation and winemaking.
That’s not uncommon in the extremely traditional European winemaking culture, he said. History-making events and figures have come and gone, but these wines have been a constant.
“You get this taste that embodies history. It’s a sophisticated beverage with endless … potential for learning,” Boudreau said.
It’s this kind of knowledge that Boudreau said he hopes to pass on to others with the shop’s wine tastings. Customers learn more, and it’s something they can then share with family and friends, passing on knowledge and good wines.
June’s tastings filled up quickly, he said, and the schedule for July can be found online when it’s released at newcastlewine.com or on Instagram, instagram.com/newcastlewines.