Music has always been a family affair for the Millses. Levi Mills, along with his brother, Jacob, started playing with their dad, Rob, when they were quite young.
“It was something that we were taught at an early age. My dad and brother both play guitar. I’m a drummer, but I don’t get do that very often because I’m usually singing,” Levi Mills said on a call from his home in Michigan. “We all play by ear, so we gravitate toward the music we like and pick that up.”
That has mostly been faith-based. The family has always been a devoutly Christian one, putting God at the center of all they do. And that’s what brought them together to form The Sound in 2017, though the band’s history stretches a bit farther back.
Rob Mills grew up in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina where he played bluegrass music with his father. After becoming a Christian, he served as the lead singer for the first incarnation of The Sound before retiring to start a family with his wife, Angie.
The couple had three children, Jacob and Levi, along with a daughter, Emily. Rob worked as a minister of music in a church, but he eventually re-formed The Sound with his two sons.
The group, along with some of Rob’s old friends, started performing together in 2017, officially relaunching The Sound. Since then, they’ve been touring the country to share their music and the message of Christ.
“We haven’t looked back,” Levi said.
In 2019, the group released its debut album, “Make It Count.” That record yielded the band its first number one single and garnered the group their first Dove Award Nomination. The Sound performed live at the 51st annual GMA Dove Awards in 2020. They’ve also stayed very busy traveling to give concerts.
“We’ve been all over the place. But it’s always felt very natural to us, even so, we’ve never taken it for granted. We love sharing the Gospel through music,” Levi said.
Come March 26, the trio will be sharing that with the congregation of Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Brunswick. From 6 to 8 p.m. March 26, The Sound take to the stage to share their music with the community.
Many of the faces in the crowd will likely be those of young people. That’s what the church’s leadership was hoping for when they arranged to bring the group to town.
“We found The Sound through a senior (adult) activity in Gatlinburg. That’s how we made the connection,” said Patrick Thompson, education director at the church.
“We knew our new social hall would be finished, and we thought it would be great to plan a concert for the community there. We hope a lot of the younger people will come out.”
The Sound will also play during the church’s Sunday worship services at 10:30 a.m. March 27.
“We’re hoping that the spirit and energy of the Saturday concert will overflow into our normal service on Sunday,” Thompson said.
“We’re looking forward to it. People seem to be getting out and about more now. With the coming of spring and after the craziness of the past two years, we’re looking forward to taking a deep breath and enjoying it.”
• To listen to The Sound, visit www.thesound.org online or via Facebook and Instagram.