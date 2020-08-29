I saw in the news that an Australian man had a unique and frightful encounter while driving his truck. He looked down and noticed a reptile in his vehicle. It was a snake! It was an Eastern Brown snake, one of the most venomous and dangerous snakes in Australia, responsible for the majority of snakebite deaths in that country. It began to wrap itself around the man’s legs and then striking at the driver’s seat right between his legs. The man was able to fight off and kill the snake using his seatbelt and a knife while trying to stop his car. Once pulled over, he thought he had been bitten and feared for his life. Seeing the snake was dead, he began to speed to the hospital knowing the snake had a fast acting venom. To make matters worse, a policeman pulled him over for speeding. Once the man explained what happened, the officer called paramedics who rushed to the scene. The paramedics examined the man and determined that he had actually not been bitten but was only suffering from extreme shock. The man eventually replied, “It was pretty terrifying.” Well, I imagine it was.
This story perhaps feels somewhat like the year 2020. We were cruising along and then all of a sudden our world was thrown into turmoil and change. Everything was upended. We are seeking to discover new normal, but I think we underestimate the shock many of us are feeling. I am afraid though that we may not only be in shock, but a number of us may have been bitten. What do I mean?
Over the last few weeks, I have discussed spiritual warfare and the nature of the demonic. I truly believe one of the major tricks of hell right now is to infect people with the bite of bitterness and offense. It has always been one of his major tricks, but even more so in this season. I do not remember a time when I have seen so many people filled with anger and negativity. At times it seems as if the whole world has gone mad. I really believe the enemy is seeking to stir up a spirit of offense in the land.
I am concerned for God’s people that many of us are becoming snake bit — and filled with the venom of offense, pride, anger and judgment. We are living in a culture that has become very polarizing, exacerbated by the presence of social media. Everyone has an opinion on everything, and are often quick to share it in such a way that is not always helpful. As Christians, we have strong convictions and biblical values. These are not always popular in culture. In our desire to fight for “godly values,” we must be sure not to become ungodly in our hearts and attitudes towards other. That is just as unbiblical as what we may be standing against.
Friends, please do not lose your witness fighting for biblical values, while becoming intolerant of those who disagree. Please do not demonize people who have positions you do not agree with. For heaven’s sake, do not continually alienate “sinners” for the sake of an argument and miss the chance to ever reveal the love of Christ to them. I wish we would focus less on trying to win arguments, and focus on winning hearts for Jesus. What if we focused less on “being right,” and focused more on living rightly as a light to the world. What if we stood fully for truth, but walked in grace. What if we prayed for and pursued deeper connection and conversation with those who are different from us. What if instead of being scared of those who differ from us, we actually pursued them in love? This is closer to the Gospel than the political rhetoric I see and hear from many Christ followers today. Are you snake bit? Don’t let the venom of offense poison your heart, and ruin your witness. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.