Happy endings seem rare these days. And I think the world certainly needs more of those. So, I’d like to share one of those stories with you ... “a happy tail,” if you will.
Back in December, I shared a story about Tommy Shaw and his dog, Redd. If you remember, Shaw was a dedicated owner but his circumstances forced him to surrender Redd, a five-year-old mixed breed, to Glynn County Animal Control.
But Shaw didn’t wash his hands of his beloved canine. He actively worked with animal control and No Kill Glynn County (NKGC) to try to find a new home and loving family for Redd. He also would come visit her often, walking her and letting her know that she hadn’t been abandoned or forgotten. A tear-jerking video of one of their visits circulated on Facebook, which I was alerted to by NKGC volunteer and all-around super woman Chandra Kendall.
Being a die-hard dog lover, I gladly took up the story and hoped that some kind reader might be able to offer Redd a home. Close to Christmas, I got a message with fantastic news — a lady named Barbara had read the story and she was going to adopt Redd.
I was elated but only later did I discover that “the Barbara” was, in actuality, Barbara Berger, a St. Simons Island resident and friend of mine. (Full disclosure, she’s one of my yoga students — rocking solid headstands into her 60s, by the way). The really funny part is that I didn’t realize she was “the Barbara”, and she didn’t notice that I wrote the story.
Luckily for us, we worked it out and happily reconnected for the upbeat follow-up to Redd’s story.
“It is a happy story,” Berger said when we finally had a minute to chat. “Of course, it’s been a challenging story too because she is very big and very strong. She’s like a gazelle.”
Learning to manage the large, energetic dog wasn’t the first trial either. That was actually getting Redd to feel comfortable with her, she says.
“She really didn’t want anything to do with me when I first went to see her, after I read the story. But one of the volunteers there called Tommy (Shaw), and he came up there. He stood by me while I was there to let her know that I was OK,” she said.
But Berger, true to her nature, was patient and kind. She and Shaw worked together to ease Redd into the transition.
In fact, when Berger officially adopted Redd, Shaw drove the dog to her new home to make her feel more comfortable.
Berger gave him an open invitation to visit any time he likes.
“He hasn’t come yet because I think that might be hard for him,” she said. “But he is always welcome.”
There’s been other changes for Redd — who has been reborn as Loredda.
“I wanted to keep the Redd in there … I didn’t want to take that away from her but this is a new chapter. She understood it immediately,” Berger said.
It’s been a period of adjustment for all involved. The newly minted Loredda has been working with Lynn Klimp, trainer and owner of Island Dog, to improve her leashed walking skills.
She’s also settling in with her new pack of other dogs the family adopted.
It will, as all things do, take some time.
But that’s just fine with Berger.
“I appreciate that it takes time to adjust to that change. I’m looking forward to being able to take her on the beach some time soon though,” she said.