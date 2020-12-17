Lucky is one very good boy. Not only is the golden retriever exceedingly friendly, he’s also the inspiration behind a new book that aims to motivate reluctant readers.
On a sunny afternoon, Lucky sat down with his owner, Ron Binkney, and trainer, Scott Hendley, to do one of the things he does best — read. It started innocently enough, Binkney says, a story time with his grandchildren.
“It really developed naturally. My son and his family live near Boston. So during the pandemic, instead of them going to the library, I told him I would read books to them online,” Binkney notes with a smile. “We don’t get to see one another that often so it’s a nice way to have time with them.”
He found a willing audience waiting. It included 6-year-old twin girls Lyra and Veda, as well as his 3-year-old grandson, Hawk. Binkney started filming himself reading books and uploaded them to YouTube. That way, his grandchildren in Massachusetts could see him daily.
His closer grandkids who live in Georgia could get in on the act too. That included Way, a 5-year-old boy, and his sister, Graeline or Grae for short, who is 7. Three others Lily Frazier, 7; Brodie Frazier, 5; and Ford Frazier, 3, live in Woodstock. Before long, Binkney had posted 271 videos to his private channel consisting solely of bedtime stories for his grands.
“It went really fast. I did it for consecutive days so it was really all of the days of the pandemic,” he said.
While the little ones loved the videos, there was one who wasn’t so keen on reading on his own. Way, who lives on St. Simons Island, was what Binkney refers to as a “reluctant reader.”
As an English professor, Binkney was determined to find a way to engage the child. Enter Lucky.
Already a master of an impressive bag of tricks, he had been working with trainer Scott Hendley for quite a while. In fact, the owner of the new doggie daycare and training facility, the K-9 Corner, was quickly running out of things to teach him.
“We’d already done most things,” Hendley recalled with a smile. “He could do lay down, roll over and play dead. So I started to put some thought into what we could do next.”
The search for a new trick for Lucky and a method to interest Way in reading merged in grand fashion. Hendley would teach Lucky to turn the pages of a book, showing the little boy that Lucky likes to read. They hoped that would inspire him to do the same.
Of course, Lucky wasn’t the only one who would have to make some magic. Hendley had to come up with a plan for teaching the dog to turn pages — something even he’s never done before.
“That was a new one,” he said with a laugh. “But we started talking about it. At first, we used books that weren’t sturdy enough and realized that we needed something more firm.”
“So we started working with these board books. I’ve even reinforced some of the pages with tape,” Binkney added with a laugh.
They positioned a treat in the back of the book. Then placed Binkney’s hands so that Lucky could turn the page with his nose when given the cue — “page.” It took a good deal of practice for both Binkney and Lucky, but Henley says they were all committed.
“Ron was dedicated. But with him working with Lucky, it really fell into place pretty quickly,” Henley said.
Once the duo had it down, they were ready to unveil the trick to Way.
“We told Way that Lucky was a silent reader. And you know, it really did work. Way is much more receptive to reading now,” Binkey said. “Of course, he wanted to know ‘How does Lucky do that!?”
And he wasn’t the only one. Whenever Lucky pulled out this specific trick, audiences have been spellbound.
“Everyone wants to know how he does it. They’ve never seen anything like it,” Binkney says, beaming with dog dad pride.
While it was an all-around hit, Binkney starting thinking of ways that Lucky’s trick could help other children. One day it came to him — a children’s book.
Binkney got to work, typing up the story of Lucky reading with Way and his sister, Grae. The family hit the beach, the park and other local places, snapping pics for the pages. Then, they took it to Paramount Printing where graphic designer, Rachel Bjorn, brought his vision to life.
And thus, “Reading Is a Trick for Lucky,” was born. Binkney started stocking local spots like Island Dog, Parker’s Gas Station and Southern Specialities with the book and so far, it’s gotten a rousing reception.
“People are really loving it,” Binkey said. “I met a special education teacher who thinks it will be great for her students. And her daughter is a deaf teacher and thinks her students will love it too.”
Henley is equally excited to be a part of the project.
“I struggled with reading when I was a kid so it really makes my heart happy to have been a part of this,” he said.
Don’t worry, though. The fame hasn’t gone to Lucky’s head. True to his nature, didn’t have much to say on the matter, he sat silent ... but his tail wagged away.